Today's Take: The All-American Question

“This has got to be the best freshman class I’ve seen at least in my time covering college athletics. It’s just phenomenal what we’ve seen across the board. There’s the potential for the first 10 picks in the NBA draft to be freshmen.

“As a member of that group, does being injured hurt Caleb Wilson’s chances at postseason awards? It’s a delicate question, because if you go back to 2019 Zion Williamson, he missed six games after the shoe blowout, including most of that game against North Carolina. He came back and ultimately won National Player of the Year. So there’s a precedent there that you endure some games missed, if you can come back and show what you’re made of. Zion, of course, was a massive name back in 2019 and probably had Player of the Year wrapped up prior to the injury. So a little bit different in terms of perspective.

“But it’s not like Caleb’s that far removed from the show that Zion put on. The issue for Caleb is when you start looking at all the talent around the country – Joshua Jefferson from Iowa State is going to be an All-American. Keaton Wagler at Illinois is probably going to be All-American. Yaxel Lendeborg at Michigan, Houston’s Kingston Flemings. AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson… you’ve got Braden Smith at Purdue, JT Toppin is out for the year, is he still in the mix despite his injury? So there are a lot of big names that are under consideration.

“With Caleb missing four games, and probably a couple more if he comes back for Duke… if he has a good game against Duke, none of those concerns linger, he remains where he is now, probably looking like a second team All-American.

“We agree the expectation is there won’t be any step back in production since it’s his off-hand, but we will have to wait and see. I don’t think there’s any question before the injury that he was playing at a first team All-ACC level. The conversation really shifts, though, to where he is in that All-America ranking? All of that totally depends on what he looks like and when he comes back.”