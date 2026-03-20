Today's Take: UNC Has To Get It Right

Every weekday, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Barnes has been the preeminent reporter and expert analyst on UNC athletics for two decades. Watch his full daily thoughts above.

Greg’s Daily Take:

“I know fans like to throw out if Carolina doesn’t get this addressed, they’re going to be the next Indiana and go through the desert for 40 years. Just in talking with so many people in and around the program who care passionately about Carolina athletics, that’s not going to happen. I have no doubt in my mind that North Carolina basketball will not drop to that level. So I don’t think that’s a legitimate concern.

“There’s just so many things going on, and if you just had two of these things in one year, that would be enough for there to be a lot of controversy and confusion. But when you talk about an athletic director transition, when you talk about the arena decision, which has plenty of controversy as well, when you talk about the backdrop of conference realignment in the years to come, that’s a big part of it. The Bill Belichick experiment is ongoing, and it was a mess last year, and there’s been a lot of focus on that. There are a lot of irons in the fire, and that’s not an excuse, that is stating what’s going on.

“You need Carolina basketball to continue to be the standard bearer. While football is king in terms of revenue, everybody associates the University of North Carolina with the basketball program. So it’s important that you have a very solid base in that area. I think a lot of people, given Hubert Davis’ background — pretty much everybody — really wants him to succeed. They’re in this difficult situation where he just has not had a level of success that’s required from this position. Now you have to make a legitimate decision, because what you don’t want to get into is a year by year by year situation. That’s no good for anybody.

“This is a critically important decision for the university to make. If you decide to move forward, and if that’s the decision that’s made, and you bring in somebody that’s a big name, and everybody rallies around that hire, it takes so much pressure off everything else. But when nothing is operating the way it needs to be, in football or in basketball or in some of these conversations about the Smith Center, it just puts an incredible amount of stress on the entire conversation.

“They’re all interconnected, but you need to get one of these things right. You need to have a home run with something soon. And that’s where we’re at. They’re looking at it from the lens of, ‘what can we do to score a win that’s very important for the athletic department, and that sets us up for success moving forward?’ Because what you don’t want to have happen is for this to linger on for another year or two without any dramatic improvement.”