Who Belongs in the Carolina Family? - Today's Take

North Carolina’s search for a new basketball coach is in full swing. Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes addresses the important question of how the UNC basketball family fits into all of this. Specifically in this excerpt, Greg talks about what constitutes family in this transient era of the sport.

“It is a fascinating question. And, who gets to make that determination? That’s really what it comes down to. I would hope that anybody that wears Carolina blue is a lifelong member of the Carolina Family. Now, whether or not they want to come back is a different matter, but it is a unique situation. I think that’s one of the reasons there is hesitation with the current landscape in college athletics. Because not only do you have the ground shift with the portal, NIL and rev share, this is completely different than what it was just 10 years ago, 15 years ago, let alone 30 years ago. So you have that component that already changes things dramatically.

“But then you also have this theme that you hold near and dear as a Carolina basketball fan and as a Carolina basketball player and former coach. Now you’re talking about this portal scenario where kids come and go. You have somebody like Tyler Nickel, who comes in and plays a little bit in one year, and then transfers out. Then you have somebody like Cormac Ryan come in, after a long career at other places, plays one year, but he has a good year and plays for a really good team, and had a heck of a game at Cameron. Are those guys different? Both of them were there for one year.

“As I said, I would assume and I would hope that if you wear the Carolina basketball jersey, you’re part of the family for life. But that is something that we’re going to have to watch and see how it plays out in the years to come.”