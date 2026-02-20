Today's Take: Why Syracuse Matters, A Lot



Every weekday, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Barnes has been the preeminent reporter and expert analyst on UNC athletics for two decades. Watch his full daily thoughts above.

Greg’s Daily Take:

“The NC State loss, as bad as it was, only counts as one loss. It was a game that State was going to be favored in regardless (of who played). You don’t want to lose those kind of games for obvious reasons, but it’s not more detrimental to where you are in the ACC standings. But if you lose this game on Saturday, well now all of a sudden you’re bringing a lot of other teams into the mix that you happen to have lost to. Then you’ve got Louisville coming to town with their incredible guard play on Monday night.

“If you look at the standings right now, Carolina is tied for sixth with Louisville, SMU is a game back, and then California is two games back. So if you lose the game to Syracuse, now you’re tied with SMU, who has a tie breaker over you, so that slides Carolina potentially down to number eight. And then you’re only a game up on California going into the Louisville game. Only the top nine teams get at least a bye in ACC Tournament. So that’s what you’re looking at. You don’t want to have to play all five days, and I don’t think, unless they just fall apart here the next couple weeks, that’s really a concern for Carolina.

“But if you lose this game in upstate New York, that 8/9 game becomes a distinct possibility, and if you lose again on Monday, then it’s probably a likelihood. Maybe you win that game, and then you get to play Duke in the quarterfinals, which I don’t think that’s ideal. If you can get Caleb Wilson back, maybe that gives you the avenue of going on a run.

“So there’s a lot on the table for North Carolina, and they need to be able to take care of business on Saturday.”