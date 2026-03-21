Tommy: Dealing Arms & Balanced Bats in Louisville Opener

CHAPEL HILL, NC — Under the Friday night lights of Boshamer Stadium, North Carolina hammered out 13 hits and to run-rule Louisville 11-1 in game one in another big-time early season ACC series for the Tar Heels. The Cards came to Chapel Hill batting .363 as a team with a lineup featuring speed and power and were completely shut down by the combination of veteran Jason DeCaro and freshman Caden Glauber. Cooper Nicholson’s bottom of the eighth two-run homer ended the night in dramatic fashion.

DeCaro’s Contrasting Outing

Jason DeCaro set a new career high in walks on Friday night, issuing six free passes and added two HBPs on the night. On the other hand, the veteran allowed only two hits and one earned run against the powerful Cardinal lineup.

The first two innings summed up his night as he threw an efficient 11 pitches and struck out the side in the second, but walked two in the frame. In the third, DeCaro found trouble surrendering a leadoff double to Kade Elam. A sac bunt moved him to third. Lucas Moore grounded out to first scoring Elam. DeCaro walked two more, hit Griffin Crain to load the bases and got Bayram Hot to ground out to second to end the threat. At 56 pitches through three, DeCaro’s day teetered.

Three innings later, DeCaro exited with a 6-1 lead and 5.2 innings of work to pick up his fifth win on the season against one loss.

Globe Dealing

Caden Glauber’s story has been told in this space – true freshman, should be in high school – throws 97 mph gas, and as Scott Forbes told Inside Carolina this week, is Carolina’s defacto closer on the mound. Globe’s 2.1 innings of perfect work kept the door closed on the visitors. You want efficiency? Try 23 pitches, 19 strikes, three strikeouts. Dealing, indeed.

Balanced Attack

When your leadoff hitter goes 0-fer on a night and yet your offense scores 11 runs, you feel pretty good about the work the rest of the line up is getting done. Gavin Gallaher was 2-3 with three runs scored, Erik Paulsen scored three runs, Macon Winslow’s 2-2 night kept the ball moving across the field. Owen Hull continued his tear with a 3-4 night with three RBIs. And Nicholson’s 2-5 night featured the game-ending two-run blast in the eighth.

From top to bottom, the Heels never allowed Cardinal arms to settle in as all four pitchers gave up at least two runs on the night, with starter Ethan Eberle carrying the loss, his first of the season.

Notes

* Macon Winslow walked in the first inning to continue his streak getting on base to 23 – every game this season. He’s the only Tar Heel to reach in every game.

* Potential important injury news: Louisville’s left fielder Zion Rose exited Friday’s game in the bottom of the fifth inning after diving for an Owen Hull foul pop (Alicea made the catch). If Rose is unable to play Saturday, the Cards lose his .577 at the plate. Coming into the game, his OPS was over 1.700. This has been a recurring issue for the sure fire pro this season. He’s played seven healthy games this season in fighting the injury bug.

* If you believe good pitching beats good hitting any day, then Friday’s results should strengthen your argument. Louisville’s starting lineup, as deep and effective as any in the country, was 2-24 on the night — .083 to be exact.