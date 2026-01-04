Transfer OL Andrew Threatt Commits to UNC

Charleston Southern offensive line transfer Andrew Threatt has committed to North Carolina, he confirmed to Inside Carolina on Sunday.

>>> Join today to get 50% off a new subscription to Inside Carolina! <<<

“It’s not every day you can get coached by a well-experienced staff like North Carolina, even excluding Coach [Bill] Belichick there is at least 10+ years of experience across the board, not to much the academic prestige of the University of North Carolina,” he said.

Threatt, a 6-foot-3, 315-pound Chesterfield, S.C. native, officially visited UNC this past weekend. He was also fielding interest from Florida State.

“It was a great visit,” Threatt said. “I really enjoyed the experience and am excited to see what coach Belichick is building in Chapel Hill. The staff is truly one of a kind, and the fan base is even more amazing.”

Threatt has one season of eligibility remaining. He was named First Team All OVC-Big South in 2025.

Over three seasons, Threatt has started 32 consecutive games. He opened his career at right tackle as a true freshman in 2023, shifted to left guard as a sophomore, and returned to right tackle this fall.

He is the second offseason commitment for UNC out of the Transfer Portal, which opened on Friday, joining quarterback Billy Edwards.

North Carolina is looking to completely rebuild its offensive line this offseason. The Tar Heels are losing at least eight offensive linemen from their 2025 roster. Eidan Buchanan (1), Aidan Banfield (4) and Jordan Hall (4) are the only offensive linemen who have started games that are set to return next season.