UNC Transfer QB Taron Dickens to Return to the Portal

Former Western Carolina quarterback Taron Dickens, who signed with UNC out of the Transfer Portal in February and had planned to enroll this summer, will no longer be a Tar Heel and is set to reenter the Portal, multiple sources — including his agent — confirmed to Inside Carolina on Friday.

A source close to the situation said the change in plans is because of academic reasons. UNC has officially released Dickens from his signing, On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed.

UNC announced the signing of Dickens on Feb. 17 after adding fellow quarterbacks Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards and Texas A&M transfer Miles O’Neill. Edwards and O’Neill competed for the Tar Heels’ starting quarterback job throughout the spring with freshman Travis Burgess and returner Au’Tori Newkirk.

Last season, Dickens threw for 3,508 yards, 38 touchdowns, and just two interceptions while completing 74.2% of his passes. He also added 321 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

He was the runner-up for the 2025 Walter Payton Award, given to the national offensive player of the year in FCS college football.

Across three collegiate seasons, Dickens has totaled 5,063 passing yards, 51 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 74% completion rate.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Dickens came to Western Carolina after earning Florida 6A Player of the Year honors at Miami (Fla.) Northwestern High School. As a transfer, he’s ranked the No. 62 quarterback in the transfer portal by On3.

“He throws it really easy, throws it into good spots, throws it on time, with consistency,” Inside Carolina analyst Jason Staples said of Dickens at the time of the transfer signing. “These are all things that matter a lot. The ceiling there, if everything clicks elsewhere, is pretty good. He’s a no-risk add on. There’s enough there that it’s a solid take and a guy that you’re going to want to give an opportunity to compete for the job just to see if maybe it clicks for him more than it does the other guys.”