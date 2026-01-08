Transfer Wide Receiver Mason Humphrey Announces UNC Commitment

Former Lehigh wide receiver Mason Humphrey announced his commitment to North Carolina on Thursday.

Over the past two seasons, Humphrey started all 26 games for the Mountain Hawks. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder had 35 catches for 650 yards and four touchdowns as a junior this fall, and 45 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore.

Humphrey, who has one year of eligibility remaining, played high school ball for national powerhouse Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High.

Humphrey becomes the 11th member of UNC’s portal class and the second wide receiver, joining former Wisconsin wideout Trech Kekahuna.

“This year we have a better understanding of what’s in the portal — what could be in the portal — what kind of players we want from the portal that fit what we have to do here at North Carolina,” UNC general manager Michael Lombardi said after the season. “And so we have to be ready to be able to fill the spots that we have to, and that’s why it’s really important to have a grading system, to have a personnel department so that we can sit there and honestly say … we need to get a better player.”

This offseason cycle features a single transfer portal window, which was moved back to Jan. 2 and will remain open through Jan. 16. Once in the portal, a player may directly communicate with and visit other programs.

The window restricts entering the portal, but it does not dictate when a player must choose his next school, so at least from a retention standpoint, UNC will know who isn’t leaving by the end of the window.

“The good thing about this year is, is when the portal ends on the 16th, we will have our team,” Lombardi said. “We’ll have a team meeting on the 17th, and there’ll be no changes to that team. We’ll be able to build the culture. We’ll be able to build continuity within the team.”