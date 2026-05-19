Two Tar Heels No Longer With Team Following Spring Practice

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Two North Carolina players left the program following the conclusion of spring practice, a team spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

Wide receiver Shenard Clower and defensive back Ty Adams are no longer listed on the team’s 2026 roster.

Clower, a former three-star recruit out of Lakeland (Fla.), was set to enter his sophomore season following a true freshman campaign that saw him appear in nine games, while starting in three. On the season, Clower tallied 12 catches for 98 yards and 192 all-purpose yards. In the Sept. 20 loss at UCF, the Florida native tallied a season high 34 yards on four catches.

Adams, a former three-star prospect out of Swainsboro (Ga.), exited ahead of his redshirt junior season. Adams appeared in six games in 2025, seeing time against Charlotte, Richmond, Clemson, Wake Forest, Duke, and NC State. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Adams appeared in 10 games for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina’s second spring practice under Bill Belichick wrapped up on April 24. The season opener against TCU will kickoff in Ireland on Aug. 29.