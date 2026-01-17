'This Team Should Be Competing': Tyler Hansbrough and John Henson on UNC's Bumpy Start to ACC Play

North Carolina’s fifth ACC season under Hubert Davis hasn’t gotten off on the right foot. The Tar Heels sit at 2-2 through four conference games — tied for their worst start under Davis — and the alarm bells are ringing for the defensive struggles, and it’s not just from the fan base.

North Carolina heads to Berkeley to try to recapture some positivity after Wednesday’s opening loss of their West Coast road trip.

Former Tar Heels Tyler Hansbrough and John Henson joined On3’s The Field of 68: After Dark to discuss North Carolina’s early turbulence in ACC play — offering perspective on what’s gone wrong and what needs to change moving forward.

The Trend

Tyler Hansbrough: “I would be pretty concerned, because we’re starting to see a trend … every team that has an efficient wing scorer is starting to have their night against us. … We’ve got to figure out how we can guard these pick and rolls better, where guys catch their rhythm and get in the zone.

“My main issue with Carolina is right now we go through lapses in games where we get kind of still. I want to see us to get to the point where we start winning games and we start stepping on teams throats, once we get a little bit of a lead and start ending games, instead of let teams hang around and build a little lead, then come back, get hot, and now we’re a dog fight to win the game.”

John Henson: “We’re No. 4 in two point percentage on defense, and we’re No. 2 in average two point distance, so teams aren’t getting to the rim, the perimeter just needs to be shored up. … You’ve got to try to figure out some way to funnel it to your two bigs, your NBA-type bigs.

“And another issue is we’re bottom of Division I in turnover percentage, so we don’t turn you over and we let you hit shots from the perimeter. It’s a disaster waiting to happen, and that’s what’s happening in these games.

“This team is not elite, we’re not saying this is a championship level, gonna win it all type of team, but this is a team that should be competing with the talent level and the money that they spent.”

Defensive Adjustments

Hansbrough: “We don’t turn teams over, and the reason for that is Coach Davis, if you look at his style when he guards ball picks and pick and rolls, this new defense where everyone keeps the ball in front of you, and tries to force teams into bad shots.

“When we played, in the pick and roll situations, we’d hard hedge and put a lot of pressure on the ball handler which would force teams to turn the ball over and lead to fast break points.

“If you watch the Wake Forest game, and you watch the start of that game, the defense switched a little bit. You saw that we went to more traps off the ball, and we also started trapping on the first pass, which we haven’t really thrown a lot of mixtures in with our defense, we just stayed with that: let’s keep the ball in front of us, and force teams to shoot bad shots and not apply a lot of ball pressure, which naturally doesn’t turn teams over.

“But you’re starting to see Carolina do a few things different defensively. And moving forward, I would expect that to be some more surprise defenses, where we go to maybe a full court press after a timeout, or we go to doubling pick and rolls, to where we can force teams to turn it over more.”

Henson: “The thing I see different from when I played, especially with the old defense, is we used to deny the wings, and that’ll mess teams up too. When you cannot run your set, it screws everything up….

“It’s good that they’re looking at changing up the defensive strategy, because if you’re not going to be able to make mistakes, you’ve got to make the other team make mistakes and get extra possessions.”

Let Caleb Fly

Hansbrough: I’ve said this from day one. Caleb Wilson is going to dictate how far this team goes. He’s too talented at every aspect of the game. He can get a shot wherever he wants, on the court. Super talented. Seeing him in person is a totally different aspect. He’s much better in person.

“You don’t realize how long and athletic he is, and we’re starting to have a little bit of issue handling pressure, getting the ball across half court and getting to high quality looks once we do get into our half court sets.

“That’s why it’s so important for this team to play with higher pace, and to play better defense, because it’s harder to push and run and play with pace after made baskets than it is when you get a rebound and you can start your secondary break offense.”

The Point Guard Dilemma

Henson: “This team needs to figure out the point guard situation as well. It’s hard to do point guard by committee. You can do a big man by committee, wing by committee, shooting guard, but point guard is your engine.

“So there’s some flaws on this team, but regardless, we should be better. Coach Davis is trying to figure that out. What do you do? Evans obviously isn’t having the best year. It’s just not translating as we thought it was, but he’s got some capable guys.

“The margin for error is low for this Carolina team, it’s very low. So you need to be as good as possible, and you’ll have a chance to win most games with this type of team.”