UNC 4, USC 3 - Postgame Quotes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina’s ninth-inning heroics on Sunday afternoon in Boshamer Stadium sent the program to its 13th College World Series. Head coach Scott Forbes, pitcher Caden Glauber, outfielder Carter French and centerfielder Owen Hull spoke to the media following the win.

Scroll down for excerpts and to watch the full press conference.

Scott Forbes

“That’s one of the most special games I’ve been a part of at Boshamer Stadium. First of all, I want to congratulate Southern Cal, very well coached, heck of a team, one of the better teams we played all year, really good on the mound, good all around, great kids, played the right way, which is not surprising. Their head coach is an awesome human being. I know what it feels like to be in their shoes, and that’s tough, but they have a great program, so congratulations on a heck of a season to them.

“Most importantly, congrats to our players. The players make the program, they put in the work. I’ve been a player, and I always tell these guys, you want to be able to look yourself in the mirror and say you’re the reason that you’re great. And this group can look themselves in the mirror and say we are the reason we are going to Omaha. And I couldn’t be more proud of a group.

“We started August 17. My coaching staff, they’re phenomenal, and they’re phenomenal men. They make me better. Everybody, our support staff as well. We’re really, really close, and I’m happy for them, because they get to go. I’ve been to Omaha before, and I get to see the joy on these guys’ face of coming back in here tomorrow and preparing to try to win UNC Baseball’s first national championship.

“Failure’s the best teacher and I’ve learned as a coach to be focused on what I need to be focused on, but you know it can set you up for greater things. I remember Tony Bennett talking about it with Virginia. I have his pillars up in here, stolen straight from him. They went from a first round loss and they won the national championship the next year. You can handle in-game adversity, you can handle punches, you can handle a first loss like that, and you figure if you get there enough, too, you can knock that door down. That’s what these guys did.

“Caden Glauber is just an absolute stud. Solo home runs don’t beat you. He gave up those home runs because he was going after them every single pitch. That’s what makes him so good. I’m just thankful that he is not graduating high school today, (Glauber: ‘Me, too.”) and that he’s here wearing our uniform.”

Caden Glauber

“Obviously a little nervous coming into it, but good nerves, you always want good nerves. I was super excited, I got to play for this great team, in a super important game for us, and there’s no other team I want to pitch for. This team has your back, and I was super excited, and it was awesome.”

Owen Hull

“I have no words to describe (the ninth inning double). I’m out here having as much fun as I can, and there’s no other group of boys, and coach I rather play for. I love this team so much.”

“No offense, Coach Wierzbicki, but I don’t remember what he said (during the timeout in his last at bat). I’m in a zone that my family has a funny word for it, called the ‘O-Zone’, and yeah, I just tapped into it. I’m up there having fun, so I don’t know what’s happening. (Forbes: “We call it the blackout zone.”) You know, I’ve had my moments this season, good and bad, in that zone. But I’m out there going and giving everything I got having the most fun – again, with this group.”

What were you thinking when they missed that foul pop?

“That I missed a change up. The count was 2-1. If he made another mistake, I was going to punish it, and I did that.”

Carter French

“So they took the guy out, 3-0 count, and so I just had some time to hang out. I knew I was going to take regardless — whoever was coming in — first pitch for sure. Coach Forbes came over, told me to take two, so I did. He told me that if you get to that point, you’re going to get a heater, and I got a heater, and just swung and found a hole through the infield…

“I was talking to Cam Padgett before the game, just about this is our last game here at the Bosh no matter what, and this is my last time playing baseball with this group here. So I just think that over the years I’ve learned a lot from this sport that you can’t get too high, you can’t get too low, and in that moment, I felt like we were so even keeled. We just kept on plugging, and it ended up working in our favor, for sure. And I just think that we’re going to carry that on to Omaha, and we’re not done yet. We have got a lot more baseball left to play.”