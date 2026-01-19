UNC Adds WVU OL Brandon Homady from Portal

North Carolina added another offensive lineman from the Transfer Portal on Monday, as West Virginia transfer Brandon Homady signed with the Tar Heels, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Homady, a 6-foot-3, 298-pound Cleveland native, spent one season with the Mountaineers and saw most of his action on special teams. He logged eight offensive snaps across two games and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Homady is the fourth O-lineman and the 19th overall transfer to sign with UNC this offseason. He follows Rowan Byrne (Clemson), Shaq McRoy (Arkansas), and Andrew Threatt (Charleston Southern).