UNC Announces Re-Signing of Jarin Stevenson

Jarin Stevenson isn’t going anywhere. After announcing his return to UNC for his senior season to play under Michael Malone on April 13, the university said Friday that Stevenson has officially signed to remain in Chapel Hill.

“The University of North Carolina men’s basketball program has announced that Jarin Stevenson will return to Chapel Hill, re-signing with the Tar Heels for the upcoming 2026-27 season,” the university shared in its announcement Friday afternoon.

Stevenson appeared in all 33 games for the Tar Heels last season, making 25 starts while averaging 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game — both career highs. He arrived in Chapel Hill after spending his first two seasons at Alabama.

Upon arriving at North Carolina, securing Stevenson’s return quickly became a priority for Malone, who met with the Stevenson family the day after his introductory press conference at the Smith Center.

“He said he was going to make Jarin a priority and that he’s expecting a lot out of him, and we all liked what he told us,” Jarod Stevenson told Inside Carolina.

With Stevenson now signed to return for his senior campaign, Malone adds a true Swiss Army knife to his first roster in Chapel Hill. Last season, Stevenson shifted from the wing into a more frontcourt-focused role following Caleb Wilson’s season-ending injury.

“(Malone) expects Jarin to take on that role as someone who can stretch the floor, play good defense and rebound,” Jarod Stevenson said. “He even mentioned Aaron Gordon with the Nuggets — that Jarin could play a similar type of role.”

>>> Read: Inside Jarin Stevenson’s Decision To Stay In Chapel Hill <<<

“He’s very versatile,” Seth Trimble said of Stevenson after UNC’s win over Ohio State in December. “He’s able to put the ball in the floor, he’s able to rebound, he’s able to defend one through five. He’s just a very versatile wing slash forward. It’s great for us.”

His 17 second-half points fueled North Carolina’s come-from-behind win at No. 14 Virginia on Jan. 24, and over UNC’s final four games, Stevenson averaged 10.5 points and 7.8 rebounds.

The 2023 North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds across 74 games in two seasons with the Crimson Tide before transferring back home.

Stevenson becomes the second Tar Heel announced as re-signed, joining Jaydon Young, whose return was announced on April 27.



