UNC Announces Signing of Transfer Neoklis Avdalas

The first of Michael Malone’s transfer portal additions is official, as the school announced Monday night the signing of Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas.

The 6-foot-9 combo guard averaged 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists during his lone season in Blacksburg, following four years of professional experience in Greece.

A native of Kalamata, Greece, Avdalas became Malone’s first commitment out of the transfer portal on April 13, and is ranked the No. 17 overall player in the portal by the On3 Industry Rankings, as well as the top combo guard.

“Sheer basketball talent, the best I’ve ever coached,” Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young said last October in an interview with the Field of 68. “And I’ve coached a bunch of great ones.”

Avdalas started all 31 games he appeared in for the Hokies and recorded two 30-point performances, including a 33-point outing against Providence in his second collegiate game.h ranked eighth in the ACC, and earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors twice. His 4.6 assists per game ranked eighth in the ACC, and the 20-year-old earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors twice.

In Virginia Tech’s trip to Chapel Hill on Feb. 28, Avdalas tallied 19 points to go along with three rebounds and five assists.

Prior to his arrival in Blacksburg, Avdalas participated in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, where he averaged 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists across two scrimmages before ultimately opting to take the collegiate route.

“You’re looking at the primary initiator for UNC’s offense next year,” Inside Carolina’s Sherrell McMillan shared following the commitment. “He may not be designated the point guard, but he’s shown enough overseas and then last year at Virginia Tech that you want him initiating offense.”

Avdalas becomes the first of UNC’s transfer portal commitments to be officially announced by the school.

