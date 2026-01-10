UNC Baseball Opens 2026 with First Pitch Banquet, Headlined by Michael Busch

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina officially ushered in the 2026 baseball season Saturday night with the 18th annual First Pitch Dinner, which brought together players, coaches, alumni and supporters of the program.

A surprise announcement from head coach Scott Forbes punctuated the evening, as he revealed an anonymous $9 million donation to the program with the donor’s challenge to others to match the gift in an effort to grow the baseball endowment. Following the big reveal, the night was headlined by former Diamond Heel and Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch, who delivered the keynote address.

“The 18th First Pitch Dinner was another incredible night for Carolina Baseball,” general manager Carter Hicks told Inside Carolina. “We had the opportunity to welcome back over 40 former players to Chapel Hill including Michael Busch, who delivered a powerful message about the impact the University of North Carolina has had on his life.”

Busch spent three years in Carolina Blue before being drafted No. 31 overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his time as a Tar Heel he hit .282 with 32 home runs, 32 doubles, and 143 walks—second all-time in program history. He earned two first-team All-ACC honors and a trip to the College World Series in 2017.

His exploits with the Chicago Cubs have circulated his name throughout the baseball world. After making his debut with the Dodgers in 2023, he was traded to the Cubs (while he was in Chapel Hill in 2024). In his two seasons in Chicago he has hit .255 with 55 homers, 53 doubles and 127 walks. His postseason heroics were even witnessed in person by Scott Forbes as Busch launched four homers in the Cubs 2025 postseason stint.

Busch took the stage after Forbes shared coach Scott Jackson’s email from 2015 about seeing Busch play while on the recruiting trail in Minnesota and a spaghetti dinner with his 10-person family. Busch spoke about his three years as a Tar Heel, time in the minors, the Cubs postseason and the impact of his family and the Carolina family since meeting Jackson over a decade ago.

The point of the night was to not just kick off the season and create a space for former players, such as Busch, to reconnect but celebrate the contributions of supporters and introduce the new 2026 Diamond Heels. Chancellor Lee Roberts, athletic director Bubba Cunningham, future athletic director Steve Newmark and numerous other instrumental university movers and shakers were in attendance.

Kyle Percival and Carter French spoke on behalf of the Tar Heel team. Percival shared his thanks on behalf of the players to all those instrumental in their success from the trainers to the grounds crew staff. French spoke about his journey as a walk-on at UNC to his leadership of the team and threw in a Matthew Matthijs rushing Franklin Street story.

The live auction was again fierce competition as both the Roy Williams Golf experience at Pinehurst #2 and a chance to sit with Roy and Wanda at an upcoming basketball game took home the top dollars. The silent auction as well raised over $9,000 auctioning off signed bobbleheads, a 2026 super regional game used base and even a handcrafted wooden replica of the Bosh made by a couple of UNC players.

The Concourse Club of the UNC Blue Zone was awash with varying shades of light blue, as the event saw another record attendance with nearly 300 on the waiting list – prompting Forbes to quip that it was time to ask Hubert Davis and Courtney Banghart for event space in their perspective arenas next year.

“We were humbled by the overwhelming support from our donors, fans, and supporters and look forward to seeing everyone at Boshamer Stadium on February 13 and throughout the season,” Hicks said.

UNC has its first spring practice on Monday and hosts Indiana to start the season Valentine’s Day weekend. First pitch is February 13 at 4 p.m.