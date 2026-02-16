Greg: Baseball's $9 Million Gift Highlights UNC's Financial Model for Supporting its 28 Sports

North Carolina’s baseball program opened its 2026 baseball season last weekend not only with a sweep over Indiana, but also with substantial tailwinds in place. The 11th-ranked Tar Heels are coming off an ACC championship title, a pair of NCAA Tournament Super Regional appearances and a College World Series appearance in 2024.

Scott Forbes, who is in his sixth year as head coach, has navigated the transition from his predecessor, Mike Fox, with tactful precision through the COVID-19 pandemic and the dual turbulence sprung from NIL legislation and the transfer portal. UNC is expected to contend for the ACC title once again this season with College World Series aspirations firmly in mind.

There’s also the matter of a recent $9 million transformational gift to the Carolina Baseball operating endowment that was announced last month. The anonymous donor has challenged fans and supporters to match the amount and more than $2.2 million has been raised. Beyond its size, the gift offers a glimpse into how the athletic department plans to sustain its 28 varsity programs in this new modern era of college athletics.

Each UNC sports program has its own operating endowment. Unlike capital gifts that typically fund specific expenses such as new buildings or renovations, an operating endowment is designed to generate annual income in perpetuity. That income supports the day‑to‑day needs of a program: travel, recruiting, nutrition, equipment and technology. For non-revenue sports, these costs typically rely on a mix of ticket sales, parking and concessions, licensing and annual fundraising.

The university reported $4.1 million in revenue against $6.2 million in expenses for the baseball program to the NCAA during the 2024-25 fiscal year. Only $1.1 million of the expenses are tied to coaching and support staff compensation, which speaks to rising operational costs.

“We’re trying to get our endowment to where UNC baseball we know can be more self‑sufficient from the standpoint of the budget,” Forbes said. “With 28 sports, our budget’s not good, so we have to supplement that. I want to keep my coaching staff here. I don’t want to lose any of them unless they go be head coaches, and the only way to do that is to be able to take care of them.”

The Rams Club, UNC’s fundraising arm, is invested in the long-term sustainability for all 28 programs. Its Campaign for Carolina Athletics several years ago confirmed an appetite for that future support while also recognizing the need for providing resources in a time of change. Short-term needs must be addressed, but it’s the long-term outlook that provides a competitive advantage.

The operating endowments, which kick off 5 percent of the principal annually, provide a predictable, permanent financial base that isn’t tied to the volatility of annual giving or the constraints of a central budget stretched across the athletic department. The endowments are designed to supplement funds beyond the annual budget totals.

The $9 million gift alone will provide approximately $450,000 annually to the baseball program for Forbes to direct to various needs. A $50 million endowment, which will require sustained fundraising efforts in the years ahead, would provide $2.5 million annually and cover a significant portion of the program’s operating costs.

There’s also the matter of increased scholarship count across the athletic department. Prior to the House settlement taking effect last summer, UNC offered full and partial scholarships to 530 student-athletes with the total dollar amount equaling the equivalent of 330 full scholarships. The House settlement ruling set specific roster counts for each sports, while also allowing for universities to provide full scholarship benefits to all its student-athletes. For example, baseball had previously been limited to 11.7 scholarships but now can provide scholarships to all 34 roster members.

While the increased scholarship cost is prohibitive for many Division I athletic departments, UNC decided to become a leader in this area in an effort to further offset costs and provide significant benefits for its non-revenue sports. UNC chancellor Lee Roberts told Inside Carolina last summer that the university intends to provide scholarships for all its student-athletes.

The Rams Club’s scholarship endowment trust, which launched in 1968, is valued at more than $500 million, according to the university’s 2024-25 financial filing to the NCAA.

“Carolina Athletics and Rams Club donors have a storied history of investing in all 28 of our sports programs and providing scholarship opportunities to as many student‑athletes as possible,” said Jip Richards, the Rams Club’s Senior Director of Major Gifts. “The Rams Club’s scholarship endowment is a huge advantage for Carolina Athletics, providing scholarships to over 500 student‑athletes this year. In this new revenue sharing era and the continued national focus on football and basketball, it is critical to build up The Rams Club’s sport operating endowments so that Carolina Athletics can provide championship resources for all 28 of our varsity sport programs.”

The Rams Club’s two-pronged approach of supporting its athletic programs through endowments and scholarships is a proactive endeavor that highlights the university’s determination in maintaining its full catalogue of varsity offerings in a financially-fueled period of college sports.