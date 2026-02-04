This Week in UNC Baseball: Talking Arms, Depth on the Mound with Coach Bryant Gaines

Opening Day for North Carolina’s baseball season is Feb. 13, with the Indiana Hoosiers coming to Boshamer Stadium for a three-game series. The Diamond Heels return a deep veteran pitching staff with enough talent and experience to replace National Pitcher of the Year Jake Knapp with arms that have produced at the highest levels of the sport. Jason DeCaro, Ryan Lynch and Folger Boaz are in line to be the weekend starters with Matthew Matthijs and Walker McDuffie highlighting the bullpen.

UNC’s associate head coach and pitching coach Bryant Gaines joins Tommy Ashley and Grace Nugent for a wide ranging discussion of those strong arms and how the North Carolina coaching staff built the group that looks to carry the Heels deep into the postseason.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Stream begins

0:20 – Show begins

0:49 – Season prep rolling

3:02 – Managing the arms

5:39 – Same pitchers, new pitches

7:27 – Knowing how far to push

9:15 – How does Jason DeCaro get better?

11:31 – Lynch and Boaz getting comfortable

15:22 – Matthijs and Knapp similarities

19:23 – New to know: Glauber, etc

21:22 – Young pitchers adapting to college ball

24:49 – Welcome to college

26:45 – Using technology to max benefit

29:35 – Pitching nerds

33:12 – Immaculate or three pitches?

37:30 – Maturity on the mound

NOTE: The audio version, with Inside the Lines included, goes live on the feeds at 7pm Wednesday.

