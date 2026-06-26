Inside Carolina Baseball
UNC Baseball's 2026 Season Recap - Inside the Lines
Inside Carolina’s Tommy Ashley, Grace Nugent and Spencer Haskell return from Omaha to recap North Carolina’s 2026 baseball season – what went right, what went wrong and what’s ahead for Scott Forbes and his coaching staff as the work is already in full swing for next season.
The IC trio highlights the season from start to finish, the big moments, the low moments, the players and coaching decisions important to the run to the College World Series finals. Nugent, Ashley and Haskell share their MVPs, their unsung players and offer their lasting takes on Omaha and the two-week journey to the Mecca of college baseball.
Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):
0:00 – Show begins
1:08 – Omaha highlights
4:30 – Recounting the season
10:45 – Winslow’s injury and DHing
15:34 – Virginia series and game three
19:50 – USC ninth inning and regional talk
27:39 – Glauber’s Clemson moment
28:55 – Tommy’s season MVP
31:00 – Gold Glove Gavin
32:18 – Freshman pitcher of the year
41:00 – What went wrong at the end
51:59 – The Good Doctor
54:59 – Rose comes through
58:32 – Best and worst foods in Omaha
1:01:38 – The future of UNC baseball
There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:
* Listen on the On3 app, your streamlined mobile IC experience
* Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
* Listen and subscribe on Spotify
* Watch live and on-demand, and subscribe, on YouTube
We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:
–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.
Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:
* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley
* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell
* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley
* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley
* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley
* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley
* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley
Want to take your Tar Heel fandom to the next level? Get the best insider info and join the best community — become an Inside Carolina + member today! Why is Inside Carolina the undisputed No. 1 subscription site for the Tar Heel sports fan? For starters — the scoop, unparalleled content, top experts, best and biggest community, and exclusive perks. Start your subscription now for a discounted rate.