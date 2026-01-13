UNC Identifying Alarming Defensive Patterns

Hubert Davis is well aware of the concerning defensive trends that have surfaced for North Carolina over the past two games.

During Monday night’s edition of the Hubert Davis Live radio show, the Tar Heel head coach identified two key issues that have plagued UNC defensively in its last two outings. What initially appeared to be a one-off performance against SMU has since developed into tremors of a troubling pattern, one that North Carolina must correct quickly as ACC play intensifies.

“For us to be a good team, we have to buy in and be a consistent, great defensive team and rebounding team that we’ve been for the most part of the year,” Davis said. “But the last two games, that’s not going to get it done against Stanford and Cal. That’s not going to get it done for the remainder of the ACC schedule.”

Before the recent downturn, UNC sat atop the ACC in opponent field goal percentage defense (36.1%) and points per game allowed (63.7). However, two uneven defensive performances — the first more damaging than the latter — have since eroded both marks.

As the two outliers to UNC’s season, both performances hold a relatively similar trend in opponent second-half shooting success. The Tar Heels allowed SMU and Wake Forest to shoot a combined 62.1 percent (36-for-58) from the field after halftime, including 15-for-28 (53.6%) from 3-point range. The Mustangs alone shot 71.4 percent (20-28) from the floor in the second half, while Wake Forest finished at 53.3 percent (16-30).

These are faults that Davis believes are a result of compounding problems, rather than one or two isolated issues.

“It’s not just one area defensively that we at times struggled with against Wake Forest; it’s a number of areas,” Davis said. “Our transition defense, when we switch defensively the communication, being on the same page, boxing out… putting guys at the free throw line, defending without fouling. It’s a number of different things.”

Perhaps a more alarming statistical fact is the point Davis made about the success primary scorers have had against UNC this season. The last two starting ball handlers the Tar Heels have faced — SMU’s Boopie Miller and Wake Forest’s Juke Harris — have exploded for a combined 55 points.

The pair are just two of nine players who entered the game as the opposing teams’ leading scorers, yet still equalled or exceeded their season averages on the year. Both a product of talented players making plays, but also UNC’s ineffectiveness in guarding them.



“They’re really good players. They just are,” Davis said about Miller and Harris. “But I also believe that our defense allowed them to be in a nice rhythm.”

Less than two weeks removed from a stretch in which it held opponents to 74 points or fewer in its first 14 games, North Carolina has shown it is capable of high quality defensive play. Whether the recent slide is a temporary midseason lull or a weakness opponents have begun to exploit will become clearer during the Tar Heels’ West Coast trip this week.

Shoring up second-half defense and limiting Stanford’s and Cal’s leading scorers will be critical if UNC hopes to prevent these issues from becoming a genuine trend.

“We have to clean up and get better and get back to the team defensively that we were for most of the season,” Davis said.