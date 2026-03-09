UNC's Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, Seth Trimble Take Home All-ACC Honors
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina star freshman Caleb Wilson was named First Team All-ACC, while Henri Veesaar earned Second Team honors, and Seth Trimble was named an Honorable Mention, the league announced Monday. Wilson was also named to the league’s All-Rookie Team.
Before suffering two separate hand injuries that sidelined him for the rest of the season, Wilson led the Tar Heels in both points (19.8) and rebounds (9.4) across the 24 games he played. He ranked among the top five in the ACC in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage (.578) and double-doubles (11), and led the nation with 66 dunks at the time of his original injury — a fracture in his non-shooting hand suffered at Miami on Feb. 10.
The Atlanta native scored in double figures in all 24 games to begin his career, setting multiple UNC freshman records with 17 20-point games. Prior to his initial injury, Wilson ranked eighth in KenPom.com’s National Player of the Year rankings and is positioned to be a top-five pick in this summer’s NBA Draft. He is expected to be fully healed from a broken right thumb suffered in practice on March 5.
Veesaar, in his first season in Chapel Hill, ranks second on UNC in points (16.3), rebounds (8.4) and three-point percentage (41.5). After failing to record a double-double in two seasons at Arizona, the seven-footer finished the regular season with 13 — the most among any Tar Heel, second in the ACC and 17th nationally. Veesaar has scored in double figures in all but one of his 28 games played and is the only player in the nation with 50-plus dunks and 30-plus three-pointers.
During his senior season at UNC, Trimble is averaging a career-high 14.2 points per game, scoring in double figures 16 times while leading the Tar Heels in scoring on three occasions — most notably with a career-high 30 points in the Feb. 23 win over No. 24 Louisville. The Tar Heels’ senior captain also delivered the game-winning shot with 0.4 seconds remaining to take down Duke on Feb. 7
North Carolina finished the season 24–7, including a 12–6 mark in the ACC, earning the No. 4 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels await their quarterfinal opponent (TBD) Thursday night at 9:30 p.m.
2025-26 ACC AWARDS
Player of the Year – Cameron Boozer, Fr., F, Duke
Defensive Player of the Year – Maliq Brown, Sr., F, Duke
Rookie of the Year – Cameron Boozer, F, Duke
Most Improved Player – Juke Harris, So., G, Wake Forest
Sixth Man of the Year – Maliq Brown, Sr., F, Duke
Coach of the Year – Jon Scheyer, Duke
2025-26 ALL-ACC TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Name, School, Points
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 425
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 410
Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 356
Malik Reneau, Miami, 344
Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 302
SECOND TEAM
Boopie Miller, SMU, 293
Juke Harris, Wake Forest, 237
Henri Veesaar, North Carolina, 215
Tre Donaldson, Miami, 204
Ryan Conwell, Louisville, 201
THIRD TEAM
Isaiah Evans, Duke, 151
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 147
Quadir Copeland, NC State, 98
Robert McCray V, Florida State, 90
Dai Dai Ames, California, 51
HONORABLE MENTION
Jaron Pierre Jr., SMU, 45
Donnie Freeman, Syracuse, 36
RJ Godfrey, Clemson, 32
Amani Hansberry, Virginia Tech, 29
Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 27
Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 26
Justin Pippen, California, 18
Darrion Williams, NC State, 16
Jalen Haralson, Notre Dame, 15
B.J. Edwards, SMU, 15
Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).
Player of the Year
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 84 votes
Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 1
Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 1
Defensive Player of the Year
Maliq Brown, Duke, 25 votes
Dame Sarr, Duke, 15
Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 13
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 10
B.J. Edwards, SMU, 8
Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami, 4
William Kyle III, Syracuse, 3
Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 2
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 2
Quadir Copeland, Syracuse 2
Johann Grünloh, Virginia, 2
Rookie of the Year
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 82 votes
Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 3
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 1
Sixth Man Of the Year
Maliq Brown, Duke, 38 votes
Jacari White, Virginia, 20
Tru Washington, Miami, 19
Adrian Wooley, Louisville, 5
Jeremy Dent-Smith, Stanford, 2
Nojus Indrusaitis, Pitt, 1
Cayden Boozer, Duke, 1
Most Improved Player
Juke Harris, Wake Forest, 55 votes
Dai Dai Ames, California, 8
Isaiah Evans, Duke, 6
Cole Certa, Notre Dame, 5
Malik Reneau, Miami, 3
B.J. Edwards, SMU, 3
Fred Payne, Boston College, 2
Paul McNeil, Jr., NC State, 1
Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 1
Ben Hammond, Virginia Tech, 1
Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 1
Coach of the Year
Jon Scheyer, Duke, 51 votes
Jai Lucas, Miami, 19
Ryan Odom, Virginia, 9
Luke Loucks, Florida State, 4
Brad Brownell, Clemson, 2
Mark Madsen, California, 1
All-Defensive Team
Maliq Brown, Duke, 63 votes
Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 58
B.J. Edwards, SMU, 55
Dame Sarr, Duke, 48
Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami, 40
All-Rookie Team
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 84 votes
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 84
Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 82
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 64
Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 62