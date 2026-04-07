North Carolina Announces Hiring Of Michael Malone

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Michael Malone is officially the new head men’s basketball coach at North Carolina. The university formally announced the hiring Tuesday of its 20th head coach in program history.

A Queens, N.Y., native, Malone brings 12 seasons of NBA head coaching experience to Chapel Hill, most recently leading the Denver Nuggets, where he guided the franchise to its first NBA championship in 2023.

“Michael was the first coach we engaged with as part of the search process because of his reputation as a selfless teacher and innovator who brings an incredible ability to connect with players and get the absolute best out of those he mentors,’’ said Executive Associate Athletic Director Steve Newmark, who will become Carolina’s Director of Athletics on July 1. “He is a brilliant coach who will deliver a modern and disciplined approach to leading our men’s basketball program, which is critical in the current landscape of college athletics. Carolina Basketball is unique and special – and we have hired a leader well-suited to continuing our championship tradition.”

“Carolina is one of the most historic programs in college basketball, and I am honored to be the head coach of the Tar Heels,” Malone said. “It is humbling to follow so many legends in Chapel Hill. I know from the many Tar Heels in the NBA how special the Carolina Basketball Family is, and I will do everything I can to continue UNC’s championship legacy while preparing our players for professional careers and life after basketball. I offer my thanks to Chancellor Roberts, Steve and Bubba, the Board of Trustees and the search committee. I am proud to be a Tar Heel and can’t wait to get started.”

“This is a defining moment for Carolina Basketball and for our University, and it calls on all of us to embrace our shared responsibility to steward its future,” said Chancellor Lee H. Roberts. “Michael Malone brings a rare combination of experience across every level of the game, from roots in college basketball to an NBA championship that reflects both the evolution of the sport and the enduring values of this program. He has learned from some of the most respected coaching minds in the game and understands what it takes to develop players, lead teams and sustain excellence over time.”

Over 12 seasons as an NBA head coach — 10 with the Nuggets and two with the Sacramento Kings — Malone compiled a 510–394 record.

The move to Chapel Hill marks Malone’s first head coaching opportunity at the collegiate level. Prior to his NBA career, he spent seven seasons (1994–2001) as an assistant at Oakland, Providence and Manhattan.

Malone was relieved of his duties in Denver on April 8, 2025 — 79 games into the season — following a four-game losing streak, despite Denver holding a 47–32 record and sitting firmly in playoff position.

Malone played his college basketball at Loyola Univeristy (Md.) from 1989-1993, and the 54-year-old is no stranger to Chapel Hill, as his daughter, Bridget, is a sophomore on the UNC volleyball team.

Malone’s introductory news conference will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Dean E. Smith Center. The event is open to the public, and fans planning to attend should enter the arena at Gate A. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

