North Carolina Moves Up To No. 14 In This Week's AP Poll

After Saturday’s too-close-for-comfort win over Wake Forest, North Carolina rose three spots to No. 14 in this week’s AP Poll, released Monday.

After leading by as many as 15 in Saturday’s second half, nearly seven minutes without a Tar Heel basket allowed the Demon Deacons to cut the deficit to one with 4:03 remaining. North Carolina made 8-of-12 free throws down the stretch, which proved to be just enough to secure the 87-84 victory, UNC’s second of conference play. UNC is 14-2 overall (2-1 ACC).

North Carolina ranks second among five ACC teams in this week’s poll, behind No. 6 Duke, and ahead of No. 16 Virginia, No. 20 Louisville, and No. 22 Clemson.

The Tar Heels head west this week, visiting Stanford on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET before closing the trip with a Saturday afternoon matchup at Cal at 4 p.m. ET.

This Week’s AP Top 25 Poll

Arizona Iowa State UConn Michigan Purdue Duke Houston Nebraska Gonzaga Vanderbilt BYU Michigan State Illinois North Carolina Texas Tech Virginia Arkansas Alabama Florida Louisville Georgia Clemson Utah State Tennessee Seton Hall

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Louis 92, Kansas 60, Iowa 58, Miami (Ohio) 49, Villanova 40, Wisconsin 37, Miami 30, Texas A&M 23, UCF 18, Saint Mary’s 17, SMU 15, Auburn 14, George Mason 8, NC State 3, Southern Cal 1, St. John’s 1