North Carolina
North Carolina Moves Up To No. 14 In This Week's AP Poll

SpencerHaskellby: Spencer Haskell40 minutes agosdhaskell68

After Saturday’s too-close-for-comfort win over Wake Forest, North Carolina rose three spots to No. 14 in this week’s AP Poll, released Monday.

After leading by as many as 15 in Saturday’s second half, nearly seven minutes without a Tar Heel basket allowed the Demon Deacons to cut the deficit to one with 4:03 remaining. North Carolina made 8-of-12 free throws down the stretch, which proved to be just enough to secure the 87-84 victory, UNC’s second of conference play. UNC is 14-2 overall (2-1 ACC).

North Carolina ranks second among five ACC teams in this week’s poll, behind No. 6 Duke, and ahead of No. 16 Virginia, No. 20 Louisville, and No. 22 Clemson.

The Tar Heels head west this week, visiting Stanford on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET before closing the trip with a Saturday afternoon matchup at Cal at 4 p.m. ET.

This Week’s AP Top 25 Poll

  1. Arizona
  2. Iowa State
  3. UConn
  4. Michigan
  5. Purdue
  6. Duke
  7. Houston
  8. Nebraska
  9. Gonzaga
  10. Vanderbilt
  11. BYU
  12. Michigan State
  13. Illinois
  14. North Carolina
  15. Texas Tech
  16. Virginia
  17. Arkansas
  18. Alabama
  19. Florida
  20. Louisville
  21. Georgia
  22. Clemson
  23. Utah State
  24. Tennessee
  25. Seton Hall

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Louis 92, Kansas 60, Iowa 58, Miami (Ohio) 49, Villanova 40, Wisconsin 37, Miami 30, Texas A&M 23, UCF 18, Saint Mary’s 17, SMU 15, Auburn 14, George Mason 8, NC State 3, Southern Cal 1, St. John’s 1