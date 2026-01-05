Skip to main content
North Carolina
North Carolina Falls To No. 17 In This Week's AP Poll

SpencerHaskellby: Spencer Haskell38 minutes agosdhaskell68

Following Saturday’s double-digit loss to SMU, North Carolina dropped five spots to No. 17 in this week’s AP Poll, released Monday. 

North Carolina opened ACC play with a 79–66 win over Florida State on Tuesday night, but a defensive collapse Saturday resulted in the Tar Heels surrendering their highest point total of the season in a 97–83 defeat at SMU.

North Carolina ranks second among five ACC teams in this week’s poll, behind No. 6 Duke, and ahead of No. 20 Louisville, No. 23 Virginia, and No. 24 SMU, who entered the poll for the first time this season following their defeat of the Tar Heels.

North Carolina continues ACC play next weekend, against Wake Forest into the Smith Center on Saturday at 6 p.m. 

This Week’s Top 25 AP Poll 

  1. Arizona
  2. Michigan
  3. Iowa State
  4. UConn
  5. Purdue
  6. Duke
  7. Houston
  8. Gonzaga
  9. BYU
  10. Nebraska
  11. Vanderbilt
  12. Michigan State
  13. Alabama
  14. Texas Tech
  15. Arkansas
  16. Illinois
  17. North Carolina
  18. Georgia
  19. Iowa
  20. Louisville
  21. Tennessee
  22. Kansas
  23. Virginia
  24. SMU
  25. UCF

Others Receiving Votes: Villanova 127, Seton Hall 31, Southern Cal 28, Utah St. 27, Miami (Ohio) 22, Clemson 21, Saint Louis 14, LSU 14, Texas 12, Florida 11, Saint Mary’s 10, Kentucky 9, California 8, Miami 5, Indiana 4, Auburn 3, TCU 2, UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 2.