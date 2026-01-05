North Carolina Falls To No. 17 In This Week's AP Poll
Following Saturday’s double-digit loss to SMU, North Carolina dropped five spots to No. 17 in this week’s AP Poll, released Monday.
North Carolina opened ACC play with a 79–66 win over Florida State on Tuesday night, but a defensive collapse Saturday resulted in the Tar Heels surrendering their highest point total of the season in a 97–83 defeat at SMU.
North Carolina ranks second among five ACC teams in this week’s poll, behind No. 6 Duke, and ahead of No. 20 Louisville, No. 23 Virginia, and No. 24 SMU, who entered the poll for the first time this season following their defeat of the Tar Heels.
Top 10
North Carolina continues ACC play next weekend, against Wake Forest into the Smith Center on Saturday at 6 p.m.
This Week’s Top 25 AP Poll
- Arizona
- Michigan
- Iowa State
- UConn
- Purdue
- Duke
- Houston
- Gonzaga
- BYU
- Nebraska
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan State
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- Arkansas
- Illinois
- North Carolina
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Louisville
- Tennessee
- Kansas
- Virginia
- SMU
- UCF
Others Receiving Votes: Villanova 127, Seton Hall 31, Southern Cal 28, Utah St. 27, Miami (Ohio) 22, Clemson 21, Saint Louis 14, LSU 14, Texas 12, Florida 11, Saint Mary’s 10, Kentucky 9, California 8, Miami 5, Indiana 4, Auburn 3, TCU 2, UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 2.