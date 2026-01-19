North Carolina Falls To No. 22 In This Week's AP Poll
Following last week’s disastrous West Coast road trip, North Carolina dropped eight spots to No. 22 in this week’s AP Top 25, released Monday.
North Carolina led by as many as 12 in Wednesday’s second half at Stanford, but the Tar Heels were outscored 29-17 over the final 9:50 — including 11-3 in the last two minutes — and fell 95-90.
On Saturday in Berkeley, North Carolina made a late second-half push but couldn’t climb out of the 17-point first-half hole, ultimately falling 84-78.
North Carolina ranks fourth among five ACC teams in this week’s poll, behind No. 6 Duke, No. 14 Virginia, No. 18 Clemson, and ahead of No. 23 Louisville.
The Tar Heels return home to host Notre Dame on Wednesday at 7 p.m. before hitting the road to face No. 14 Virginia on Saturday at 2 p.m.
This Week’s AP Top 25 Poll
- Arizona
- UConn
- Michigan
- Purdue
- Duke
- Houston
- Nebraska
- Gonzaga
- Iowa State
- Michigan State
- Illinois
- Texas Tech
- BYU
- Virginia
- Vanderbilt
- Florida
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Kansas
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- North Carolina
- Louisville
- Saint Louis
- Miami (OH)
Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin 64, St. John’s 64, Iowa 30, Kentucky 27, Tennessee 20, Utah St. 15, UCF 14, Miami 10, George Mason 10, Saint Mary’s 5, SMU 3, Villanova 3, Texas A&M 2, NC State 1