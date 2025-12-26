Happy Holidays: UNC Better Positioned for ACC Slate

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — So how about them Tar Heels? If you — like most fans — let your alma mater’s recent form dictate your disposition toward the world around you, odds are this holiday season has been far more pleasant than those in years past.

After having closed out non-conference play in dominant fashion, North Carolina now finds itself in the midst of an eight-day break between games before opening ACC play against Florida State on Tuesday night. The team has been away from campus to celebrate the holidays with family, but returns to Chapel Hill to resume practice Saturday.

Headed into the holiday break last year, North Carolina was 7-5, having just recorded what would be its first — and only — Quad 1 win of the season, a victory over UCLA, after having already squandered five previous opportunities (Kansas, Auburn, Michigan State, Alabama, Florida)

Eleven new players later, UNC goes into conference play with a 3-1 record in Quad 1 games and 12-1 overall.

“I’m happy, but not satisfied,” Hubert Davis said Monday. “I feel like we’ve been through every scenario. We’ve gone through a lot in two months, and we’ve been able to persevere and be able to find ways to be successful.”

That said, it would be negligent to overlook the discrepancy between North Carolina’s non-conference schedules this season and a year ago.

Per KenPom, UNC’s non-conference strength of schedule ranked No. 170 in the country (+0.19). Last season, the Tar Heels’ non-conference gauntlet ranked No. 7 (+13.40).

Factor in Seth Trimble’s nine-game absence, and the softened schedule this year most likely benefited North Carolina. New and inexperienced college basketball faces like Derek Dixon and Luka Bogavac were thrown into the fire, tasked with leading the backcourt without their best guard and senior leader.

Regardless, UNC’s second-game win over Kansas set the tone for what Tar Heel fans can expect this season, as the Tar Heels beat a Jayhawks team that still featured a healthy Darryn Peterson.

North Carolina’s lone non-conference blemish came against a Michigan State team widely regarded as a top-4 seed come March, in a game in which the Tar Heels failed to match the physical brand of basketball Tom Izzo’s teams employ. The Spartans out-rebounded the Tar Heels, 37-30, the only team to do so thus far. Trimble’s absence also loomed large against the Spartans, as Jeremy Fears Jr. drove the Michigan State offense without much resistance, finishing with 19 points and seven assists, going 8-for-10 from the field.

“It’s not the only thing, but that one ended with a loss, so kind of hurts a little bit more than other ones,” Henri Veesaar said when asked about what lingers from non-conference play. “But all the wins, we have plenty to learn from, and we have learned from the wins as well. You don’t only have to learn from losses.”

Aside from Kansas, North Carolina’s other Quad 1 wins have come on the road at Kentucky and at a neutral site against Ohio State, both of which took all 40 minutes to decide.

“Honestly, the Ohio State game was, I think, very good for us,” Caleb Wilson said.

Entering ACC play, North Carolina will have a handful of chances to supplement its resume even further, something the conference sparsely provided opportunities for last season.

The conference features nine teams inside the NET rankings’ top 50 this season, with UNC checking in at No. 15. Last season, the league finished with just five teams in the top 50 and nine inside the top 100.

“In the last few years, it’s (the ACC) been great, and it’s been not great,” Seth Trimble said. “But this year, I think it’s back up to great, and we’ve all seen it, we know the teams that are going to give us a run for our money.”

