Skip to main content
North Carolina
Join Now

North Carolina Rises to No. 14 In This Week's AP Poll

SpencerHaskellby: Spencer Haskell1 hour agosdhaskell68

North Carolina took care of business against Georgia Tech on the road Saturday, vaulting the Tar Heels to No. 14 in this week’s AP Top 25, released Monday.

Absent a midweek game, UNC traveled to McCamish Pavilion on a snowy Saturday afternoon in Atlanta and dismantled Georgia Tech, 91–75, leading for all but 1:38 of the contest.

The Tar Heels rank second out of five ACC teams in this week’s poll, behind No. 4 Duke, and ahead of No. 18 Virginia, No. 20 Clemson, and No. 24 Louisville.

North Carolina will host Syracuse on Monday night at 7 p.m. in the Smith Center before welcoming the Blue Devils to Chapel Hill for a blockbuster rivalry matchup on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

This Week’s AP Top 25 Poll

  1. Arizona
  2. Michigan
  3. UConn
  4. Duke
  5. Illinois
  6. Gonzaga
  7. Iowa State
  8. Houston
  9. Nebraska
  10. Michigan State
  11. Kansas
  12. Purdue
  13. Texas Tech
  14. North Carolina
  15. Vanderbilt
  16. BYU
  17. Florida
  18. Virginia
  19. Saint Louis
  20. Clemson
  21. Arkansas
  22. St. John’s
  23. Miami (OH)
  24. Louisville
  25. Tennessee

Others Receiving Votes: Texas A&M 83, Alabama 48, Iowa 39, UCF 39, Kentucky 28, Villanova 15, NC State 9, Auburn 8, Utah St. 6, Miami 4, Georgia 3, Santa Clara 1, George Mason 1, Wisconsin 1.