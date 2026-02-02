North Carolina Rises to No. 14 In This Week's AP Poll

North Carolina took care of business against Georgia Tech on the road Saturday, vaulting the Tar Heels to No. 14 in this week’s AP Top 25, released Monday.

Absent a midweek game, UNC traveled to McCamish Pavilion on a snowy Saturday afternoon in Atlanta and dismantled Georgia Tech, 91–75, leading for all but 1:38 of the contest.

The Tar Heels rank second out of five ACC teams in this week’s poll, behind No. 4 Duke, and ahead of No. 18 Virginia, No. 20 Clemson, and No. 24 Louisville.

North Carolina will host Syracuse on Monday night at 7 p.m. in the Smith Center before welcoming the Blue Devils to Chapel Hill for a blockbuster rivalry matchup on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

This Week’s AP Top 25 Poll

Arizona Michigan UConn Duke Illinois Gonzaga Iowa State Houston Nebraska Michigan State Kansas Purdue Texas Tech North Carolina Vanderbilt BYU Florida Virginia Saint Louis Clemson Arkansas St. John’s Miami (OH) Louisville Tennessee

Others Receiving Votes: Texas A&M 83, Alabama 48, Iowa 39, UCF 39, Kentucky 28, Villanova 15, NC State 9, Auburn 8, Utah St. 6, Miami 4, Georgia 3, Santa Clara 1, George Mason 1, Wisconsin 1.