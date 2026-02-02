North Carolina Rises to No. 14 In This Week's AP Poll
North Carolina took care of business against Georgia Tech on the road Saturday, vaulting the Tar Heels to No. 14 in this week’s AP Top 25, released Monday.
Absent a midweek game, UNC traveled to McCamish Pavilion on a snowy Saturday afternoon in Atlanta and dismantled Georgia Tech, 91–75, leading for all but 1:38 of the contest.
The Tar Heels rank second out of five ACC teams in this week’s poll, behind No. 4 Duke, and ahead of No. 18 Virginia, No. 20 Clemson, and No. 24 Louisville.
Top 10
- 1New
UNC-Syracuse Preview
Short turnaround for trap game
- 2Trending
Ten Games Left
Postseason approaches
- 3Trending
Luka's Upward Trend
Bogavac showing improvement
- 4
Hubert Uses Drake Maye Clip
Showed his team to teach elsson
- 5
Scouting Maximo Adams
Senior season eval update
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
North Carolina will host Syracuse on Monday night at 7 p.m. in the Smith Center before welcoming the Blue Devils to Chapel Hill for a blockbuster rivalry matchup on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
This Week’s AP Top 25 Poll
- Arizona
- Michigan
- UConn
- Duke
- Illinois
- Gonzaga
- Iowa State
- Houston
- Nebraska
- Michigan State
- Kansas
- Purdue
- Texas Tech
- North Carolina
- Vanderbilt
- BYU
- Florida
- Virginia
- Saint Louis
- Clemson
- Arkansas
- St. John’s
- Miami (OH)
- Louisville
- Tennessee
Others Receiving Votes: Texas A&M 83, Alabama 48, Iowa 39, UCF 39, Kentucky 28, Villanova 15, NC State 9, Auburn 8, Utah St. 6, Miami 4, Georgia 3, Santa Clara 1, George Mason 1, Wisconsin 1.