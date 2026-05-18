UNC Roster, Staff Filling Out - Coast to Coast

New North Carolina head coach Michael Malone has added more coaches to his staff on the Tar Heel bench, added a new player from the incoming freshman class, and has begun doling out offers to current 2027 prospects. While things aren’t done and dusted just yet, an observer can begin to see a type of preferred skill set and build that may become a template for the program’s new direction.

Inside Carolina’s Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran join Joey Powell to bring you up to date with the latest analysis and news on the Carolina basketball front.

The Coast to Coast is delivered by Salvio’s Pizzeria.

0:00 – Show opens

2:45 – Staff additions

8:50 – What the Kevin Thomas signing says about philosophy

11:54 – Trait consistency in signees

15:22 – Alex Samodurov update

18:42 – Euro influence and style

27:58 – 2027 offers

34:46 – Finishing touches on the roster

38:58 – What final additions could change this team

42:10 – Two years from now…

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Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* Schoett & Vipp (football) with Jeff Schoettmer and Taylor Vippolis

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

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