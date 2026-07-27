UNC Basketball's Summer Winds Along - Coast to Coast

With a new staff in place, UNC basketball fans might think the summer would be a fairly quiet time around the Smith Center. While there haven’t been any traditional practices yet, the next iteration of the program continues to take shape, as Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran and Joey Powell discuss on this week’s show.

There’s a lot to discuss. Michael Malone’s staff has been circling the globe recruiting while the 2026-27 players have been matriculating to Chapel Hill this summer. The No. 1-ranked player in the country, CJ Rosser, visited UNC this past week. Malone has reportedly hired the last major piece of his staff, in Gonzaga’s Jorge Sanz, and the staff has made new and important scholarship offers in the 2027 class, including intriguing lead guard Navorro Bowman Jr.

The Coast to Coast is delivered by Salvio’s Pizzeria.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

2:57 – Player arrival update/current goings-on

5:48 – What the team is doing before fall semester

8:10 – Recruiting recap and reset

16:56 – Malone’s recruiting pattern

23:56 – CJ Rosser unofficially visits Chapel Hill

29:02 – Sean’s takeaways from the summer circuit

36:16 – Jorge Sanz joins staff

42:27 – Final shots

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Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

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