UNC Basketball's Remaining Scholarship - Coast to Coast

And just when you think you’ve got the answers about college athlete eligibility and the NCAA, a judge changes the questions. Last Friday, a Colorado judge granted an injunction that gave more players from the 2022 class another year to play college sports, thus altering roster projections across the country.

With coach Michael Malone holding an open scholarship at UNC, Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran join Joey Powell to sort out how the ruling might affect that last roster spot.

The Coast to Coast is delivered by Salvio’s Pizzeria.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

3:18 – Sayon Keita update

5:20 – How timing may affect his acclimation

10:00 – Micah Handlogten

14:36 – A potential pairing with Keita

17:07 – Cameron Fens

22:43 – Team chemistry and late arrivals

25:03 – Biggest concern prior to practice

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–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

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