UNC Beats Out SEC, ACC Rivals for Four-Star WR Amare Patterson

Four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson selected North Carolina over Georgia, Georgia Tech, and South Carolina during a ceremony Saturday evening.

Patterson, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect from Bluffton (S.C.) High School, becomes the second four-star pledge and 15th overall commitment in UNC’s recruiting class. On Sunday, fellow four-star Brayden Booth committed to the Tar Heels.

Moreover, Patterson becomes the second wide receiver in UNC’s class, joining fellow Lowcountry wideout Anthony Williams, who pledged on Sunday.

Patterson took an official visit to Georgia in mid-May before making a series of official visits earlier this month. Patterson visited UNC first, followed by trips to Georgia Tech and South Carolina over the next two weeks.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Patterson is the No. 288 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the nation’s No. 44 wide receiver.

As a junior, Patterson led Bluffton in all-purpose yards with 1,325 in 11 games and was one of only two receivers on the team to surpass 900 receiving yards. The other was current UNCa freshman wide receiver Carnell Warren. Patterson recorded 51 receptions for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 136 rushing yards on 11 carries, an average of 12.4 yards per attempt. He also served as Bluffton’s primary return specialist, averaging 30.9 yards per kickoff return and 19.0 yards per punt return.