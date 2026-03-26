UNC Must Blend Autonomy and Tradition - Today's Take

It’s Day 2 of North Carolina’s search for a new basketball coach and Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the balance the program must find in its new leader, granting him full autonomy while still preserving the Tar Heels’ stories tradition. Here’s Greg’s daily take:

“There are a lot of lessons that North Carolina officials can learn from the Bill Belichick process with regard to giving Belichick full autonomy. You’d have to ask Carolina officials, but was that exactly how it needed to be in terms of letting him control everything? It probably depends on who you talk to, but that’s part of the conversation. We see exactly what’s played out when Belichick has had full command of that football program without much intervention. Is that what you want for basketball?

“So as you apply that to the basketball hire, you understand that there’s a lot of Carolina tradition that’s important. You bring in somebody new, you can’t tell them that there are handcuffs and tell them how to hire and fire and such. I don’t think you’re going to have any success doing that. But what the conversation can be is that it’s important to understand the tradition. There are ties to the past and ties to the old guard that are very important. ‘If you want to have success as a head coach here, you have to be aware of that. We want to help you with that, but we’re also going to give you full range to make decisions that you want to make’.

“So I think there’s a conversation that takes place, and that is probably part of the negotiation process, so North Carolina could say they’ve had these discussions and the candidate is fully on board with how they see this playing out. It’s going to work, or maybe it won’t work. Maybe there is a coach like Matt Doherty that comes and says, ‘no, I’m firing all the office staff, blah, blah, blah’, and that may not work for whatever reason.

“These are the details that you have to get into. You have to honor the past. I don’t think there’s any way around that, and I think there are plenty of head coaches across the country who understand what Carolina basketball is. This is one of the top jobs in the country for a reason. A lot of people would would love to come to Chapel Hill and coach this program. So it’s just making sure you have that right fit, in addition to allowing a coach the access to make the changes he needs to, such as building his support staff out how he wants it.”