UNC Adds WVU OL Brandon Homady from Transfer Portal
North Carolina added another offensive lineman from the Transfer Portal on Monday, as West Virginia transfer Brandon Homady signed with the Tar Heels, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.
Homady, a 6-foot-3, 298-pound Cleveland, Ohio native, spent one season with the Mountaineers, appearing in 11 games and seeing most of his action on special teams. He logged eight offensive snaps — all at left tackle — across two games. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
As a 2025 recruit, Homady was a three-star prospect.
Homady is the fourth O-lineman and the 19th overall transfer to sign with UNC this offseason. He follows Rowan Byrne (Clemson), Shaq McRoy (Arkansas), and Andrew Threatt (Charleston Southern).
North Carolina has had to completely rebuild its offensive line this offseason. The Tar Heels lost six linemen with starting experience to graduation and five reserves entered the portal. Eidan Buchanan (1), Aidan Banfield (4) and Jordan Hall (4) are the only offensive linemen who started games at UNC in 2025 that are set to return next season.
UNC’s Transfer Portal Class
- QB Billy Edwards (Jan. 4) – Wisconsin
Maryland starter in ’04, missed most of ’05 with knee injury
- OL Andrew Threatt (Jan. 4) – Charleston Southern
Versatile all-conference lineman with 23 consecutive starts
- TE Jaxxon Warren (Jan. 4) – Colorado State
Six-foot-eight target had seven catches in two games before season-ending injury
- DL Tarvorise Brown (Jan. 5) – Florida
Appeared in three games in reserve role last season
- DE Jaylen Harvey (Jan. 5) – Penn State
Former four-star prospect saw 159 snaps as a RS-freshman
- WR Trech Kekahuna (Jan. 5) – Wisconsin
Recorded 55 catches for 614 yards in Badger career
- DB Ade Willie (Jan. 6) – Michigan State
Started four games in ’25 before redshirting
- QB Miles O’Neill (Jan. 6) – Texas A&M
Appeared in seven games in reserve in ’25, recruited to TAMU by Petrino
- LB Peyton Seelmann (Jan. 6) – Richmond
Finished regular season Top 10 nationally in tackles
- WR Mason Humphrey (Jan. 8) – Lehigh
Had 35 catches for 650 yards as junior
- OL Shaq McRoy (Jan. 9) – Arkansas
Played in six games and one start, totaling 58 offensive snaps, at right tackle.
- LB Derek McDonald (Jan. 10) – Syracuse
Career totals of 173 tackles across the last five seasons.
- OL Rowan Byrne (Jan. 10) – Clemson
Played in one game in 2025
- K Aeron Burrell (Jan. 10) – LSU
Kickoff specialist the last two seasons for Tigers
- TE Jelani Thurman (Jan. 10) – Ohio State
Had seven catches for the Buckeyes in 2025
- TE Jordan Washington (Jan. 11) – Texas
Had seven catches for 109 yards
- DL Donovan Hoilette (Jan. 11) – Richmond
First-team All-Patriot League after 9.5-sack season
- RB Kaleb Jackson (Jan. 19) – LSU
Totaled 331 yards and 4 touchdowns over three seasons
- OL Brandon Homady (Jan. 19) – West Virginia
Got limited reps at left tackle as a true freshman