UNC Adds WVU OL Brandon Homady from Transfer Portal

North Carolina added another offensive lineman from the Transfer Portal on Monday, as West Virginia transfer Brandon Homady signed with the Tar Heels, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Homady, a 6-foot-3, 298-pound Cleveland, Ohio native, spent one season with the Mountaineers, appearing in 11 games and seeing most of his action on special teams. He logged eight offensive snaps — all at left tackle — across two games. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

As a 2025 recruit, Homady was a three-star prospect.

Homady is the fourth O-lineman and the 19th overall transfer to sign with UNC this offseason. He follows Rowan Byrne (Clemson), Shaq McRoy (Arkansas), and Andrew Threatt (Charleston Southern).

North Carolina has had to completely rebuild its offensive line this offseason. The Tar Heels lost six linemen with starting experience to graduation and five reserves entered the portal. Eidan Buchanan (1), Aidan Banfield (4) and Jordan Hall (4) are the only offensive linemen who started games at UNC in 2025 that are set to return next season.

UNC’s Transfer Portal Class