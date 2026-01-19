Skip to main content
UNC Adds WVU OL Brandon Homady from Transfer Portal

by: Don Callahan2 hours ago

North Carolina added another offensive lineman from the Transfer Portal on Monday, as West Virginia transfer Brandon Homady signed with the Tar Heels, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Homady, a 6-foot-3, 298-pound Cleveland, Ohio native, spent one season with the Mountaineers, appearing in 11 games and seeing most of his action on special teams. He logged eight offensive snaps — all at left tackle — across two games. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

As a 2025 recruit, Homady was a three-star prospect.

Homady is the fourth O-lineman and the 19th overall transfer to sign with UNC this offseason. He follows Rowan Byrne (Clemson), Shaq McRoy (Arkansas), and Andrew Threatt (Charleston Southern).

North Carolina has had to completely rebuild its offensive line this offseason. The Tar Heels lost six linemen with starting experience to graduation and five reserves entered the portal. Eidan Buchanan (1), Aidan Banfield (4) and Jordan Hall (4) are the only offensive linemen who started games at UNC in 2025 that are set to return next season.

UNC’s Transfer Portal Class

  1. QB Billy Edwards (Jan. 4) – Wisconsin
    Maryland starter in ’04, missed most of ’05 with knee injury
  2. OL Andrew Threatt (Jan. 4) – Charleston Southern
    Versatile all-conference lineman with 23 consecutive starts
  3. TE Jaxxon Warren (Jan. 4) – Colorado State
    Six-foot-eight target had seven catches in two games before season-ending injury
  4. DL Tarvorise Brown (Jan. 5) – Florida
    Appeared in three games in reserve role last season
  5. DE Jaylen Harvey (Jan. 5) – Penn State
    Former four-star prospect saw 159 snaps as a RS-freshman
  6. WR Trech Kekahuna (Jan. 5) – Wisconsin
    Recorded 55 catches for 614 yards in Badger career
  7. DB Ade Willie (Jan. 6) – Michigan State
    Started four games in ’25 before redshirting
  8. QB Miles O’Neill (Jan. 6) – Texas A&M
    Appeared in seven games in reserve in ’25, recruited to TAMU by Petrino
  9. LB Peyton Seelmann (Jan. 6) – Richmond
    Finished regular season Top 10 nationally in tackles
  10. WR Mason Humphrey (Jan. 8) – Lehigh
    Had 35 catches for 650 yards as junior
  11. OL Shaq McRoy (Jan. 9) – Arkansas
    Played in six games and one start, totaling 58 offensive snaps, at right tackle.
  12. LB Derek McDonald (Jan. 10) – Syracuse
    Career totals of 173 tackles across the last five seasons. 
  13. OL Rowan Byrne (Jan. 10) – Clemson
    Played in one game in 2025
  14. Aeron Burrell (Jan. 10) – LSU
    Kickoff specialist the last two seasons for Tigers
  15. TE Jelani Thurman (Jan. 10) – Ohio State
    Had seven catches for the Buckeyes in 2025
  16. TE Jordan Washington (Jan. 11) – Texas
    Had seven catches for 109 yards
  17. DL Donovan Hoilette (Jan. 11) – Richmond
    First-team All-Patriot League after 9.5-sack season
  18. RB Kaleb Jackson (Jan. 19) – LSU
    Totaled 331 yards and 4 touchdowns over three seasons
  19. OL Brandon Homady (Jan. 19) – West Virginia
    Got limited reps at left tackle as a true freshman