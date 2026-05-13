Bryan Tibaldi Joining UNC's Staff as Assistant Coach

North Carolina head coach Michael Malone is moving closer to finalizing his first coaching staff in Chapel Hill, and the next addition is already on campus, according to sources. Bryan Tibaldi, who brings a blend of NBA and high‑major college experience, will become the fourth assistant coach on Malone’s coach staff, multiple sources familiar with the process have confirmed to Inside Carolina.

IC first reported that Tibaldi was in town to interview for an assistant coach position last week.

The 41-year-old spent last season as an assistant coach at Providence under Kim English, who briefly joined Malone’s initial UNC staff last month before withdrawing from the role less than a week later. Tibaldi’s resume fits the profile Malone has been targeting: a development‑driven coach with the ability to translate NBA‑level teaching into a college environment.

Before his season at Providence, Tibaldi spent six years in the NBA, most recently as an assistant coach under Kenny Atkinson in Cleveland. Promoted in September 2024, he played a significant role in practice planning, individual instruction, opponent scouting, and overseeing the Cavaliers’ player development program. His NBA tenure also included three seasons as a player development coach under J.B. Bickerstaff and two years with the organization’s G‑League affiliate, the Canton Charge.

A Traverse City, Mich. native, Tibaldi’s coaching roots trace back to Tom Izzo’s Michigan State program, where he was a walk‑on from 2005–07 and later a graduate assistant. His two GA seasons culminated in the Spartans’ run to the 2009 national championship game, which resulted in a loss to Roy Williams’ Tar Heels in Detroit. His early professional career included roles with the Chicago Bulls as an assistant video coordinator and basketball operations assistant, followed by a four‑year stint at Missouri, where he was eventually promoted to director of basketball operations. He later served in the same role at DePaul before spending two seasons as an assistant coach at Cleveland State.

As Inside Carolina has previously reported, Malone’s staff currently includes former Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin and longtime UNC assistant coaches Pat Sullivan and Sean May. There remains room for one more assistant coach under NCAA rules, although it remains to be seen how Malone completes his staff build. The NBA, where Malone has spent the majority of his coaching career, allows for just three bench assistants with more significant support staffs in place.

In an interview last summer with The Friar Podcast, Tibaldi said his video background remains central to how he teaches, evaluates, and builds habits within a program, and he described it as something that has shaped every stop in his career.

“I’ll always use that video background and that skill in my coaching,” he said. “It’s going to be a part of my coaching. I think it’s the best teaching tool. Everyone says, obviously, the film doesn’t lie. But also, catching our players doing things right and showing them what that looks like. From the standpoint of teaching, I think film, especially now even more so because guys are more visual than ever before. I think you’re always using that to supplement your identity that you’re trying to form on a day‑to‑day basis, the habits that you’re trying to build, and also your principles of play, too.”

Tibaldi added that film has become even more important during the transfer portal era, when staffs must quickly evaluate prospects and determine fit.

“From that first standpoint, just the day‑to‑day teaching, growth and improvement, we’re going to use film a lot,” he said. “And then, from an evaluation standpoint, absolutely, it’s a narrow window in the spring and so you have to try to accelerate your knowledge of these guys. Film is certainly the best quick solution to that, just to try to speed up your learning curve and evaluate whether guys would be a fit, what they can do, what they’re bringing to your program. And then certainly you’ve got to do all the background work and intel to try to understand the person that you’re bringing into the program, too.”

In the podcast, Tibaldi highlighted his G League experience as a major influence on his coaching identity, particularly the adaptability and development‑first mindset required in that environment.

“I think the G League is an incredible situation to learn and grow as a coach, because it forces you to be so adaptable,” he said. “It very much is game to game, and you can be without players that are really, really impactful for you, and you might not find out till three hours before the game,” he said. “So you do have to be able to think on the fly and adjust a little bit, and you kind of have to embrace that challenge of it and not let it frustrate you, but let it excite you. It pushes you to grow and be better. That’s life in the G League.

“It really is development‑centered, so you’re trying to develop winning players, winning habits, but you’re also trying to develop a player that can be good enough to impact winning at the NBA level for the parent franchise. That bigger picture helps you as well. You can celebrate some of the individual growth and success that comes within a given game, without being so hung up on the result of the game.”