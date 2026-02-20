The Latest Info: Caleb Wilson Eager To Return, Awaits Further Imaging As Next Step

In spite of his fractured left hand, Hubert Davis is having a hard time keeping Caleb Wilson away from the basketball court.

“He’s been in my office every day,” Davis said Friday. “He wants to practice today, but I’m not going to let him.”

UNC’s leading scorer suffered the injury 10 days ago during the first half of UNC’s 75–66 loss to Miami, when Wilson tumbled to the court after fouling Miami guard Noam Dovrat on a three-point attempt with 5:34 remaining.

What was initially diagnosed as a sprained wrist following the loss was later revealed to be a fracture after further imaging once the team returned to Chapel Hill.

A source confirmed to Inside Carolina on Friday that the fracture is located on the top of Wilson’s hand — not on the side or near the wrist.

While there is no official timeline for Wilson’s rehab process, Davis indicated Friday that he expects to be able to provide an update next week, when the freshman will undergo further imaging, which was previously scheduled as part of his recovery process.

As Inside Carolina reported last week, Wilson is expected to return to the court this season. Sources told Inside Carolina at the time of the diagnosis, once it was confirmed surgery was not necessary, that the best-case, optimistic aim was to return in time for the Duke game on March 7. The more realistic goal, according to those sources, was to return for the start of the ACC Tournament the following week.

Despite being sidelined for UNC’s last two games, Wilson has still been active during pregame warmups, dribbling and shooting exclusively with his right hand while dressed in street clothes.

“He can shoot it, he just can’t catch it,” Davis said. “And so he does all the regular shooting drills that he does, you just have to bounce pass it to him.”

“Other than regularly passing him the ball, he’s doing everything. Obviously not playing five on five or anything like that, but in terms of no contact, he’s doing everything and when he comes back, he’ll be in shape and he’ll be ready to go.”

In addition to the Carolina blue splint that runs from the freshman’s hand halfway up his wrist, sources say Wilson has also been using a bone growth stimulating/regeneration device — similar to the one Seth Trimble used while rehabbing a broken forearm earlier this season.

While itching to get back on the floor, Wilson — in typical Caleb Wilson fashion — has been noticeably energetic on the UNC bench, doing everything he can to support his teammates from the sideline.

In Tuesday’s loss at NC State, Wilson was rarely seated on the UNC bench, instead spending most of the night on his feet — emotionally and emphatically gesturing to his teammates on the court.

Following the loss to the Wolfpack, it was revealed that Wilson delivered a spirited message in the postgame locker room, expressing disappointment in the team’s performance and emphasizing that he knows they are capable of far more than Tuesday’s blowout loss.

“From the start, he has had both feet in,” Davis said. “He’s unpacked his bags… he is so invested into his teammates, this team, this program, and this university.”

Wilson leads UNC in scoring (19.8 points per game) and rebounding (9.4 per game) and has already broken a slew of Tar Heel freshman records in what is likely to be his lone season in Chapel Hill, as the Atlanta native is projected to be a top-five pick in this summer’s NBA Draft.

“Obviously, he has aspirations of playing in the NBA, but he also has a burning desire to play with his friends,” Davis added. “It’s something that he has looked forward to, it’s something that he loves, and he wants to continue to do until he can’t do it anymore.”