UNC Capitalizes on Visit Weekend, Flips Fla. CB Nazir Pitchford

Fueled by this weekend’s official visit, North Carolina has completed the flip of three-star cornerback Nazir Pitchford from Kansas.

Pitchford, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back from Palmetto (Fla.) High, also strongly considered nearby UCF, which hosted him for an official visit during the final weekend of May.

Shortly after his UNC official visit, word began to leak that Pitchford had ended his Kansas commitment. He formally announced his Tar Heels’ pledge on Monday.

This marks Pitchford’s third commitment. He initially pledged to Kansas State in early February before backing off that commitment after attending UCF’s spring game on May 2. The following day, UNC formally entered the race by extending him an offer.

Two weekends ago, Pitchford took an official visit to Kansas, where he committed to the Jayhawks before departing.

Pitchford’s addition pushes UNC’s class to 15 commitments and gives the Tar Heels a second cornerback pledge, joining three-star Trey Johnson, who also officially visited Chapel Hill this past weekend.

According to Rivals Industry Rankings, Pitchford is the No. 1,249 overall prospect and the No. 124 cornerback nationally.

As a junior, Pitchford appeared in seven games for Palmetto, recording six tackles, a blocked punt, and a pass breakup on defense. He also contributed offensively, hauling in 22 receptions for 344 yards and seven touchdowns.