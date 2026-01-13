Skip to main content
North Carolina
Join Now

Rob: Confusion at Guard Calls for Prompt Solution

robharringtonby: Rob Harrington32 minutes ago
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Southern Methodist
Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) and center Henri Veesaar (13) and guard Derek Dixon (3) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) and guard Seth Trimble (7) come back on the court during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

North Carolina's continued rotation experiments on the perimeter are necessary, writes Rob Harrington, but they require resolution soon.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Inside Carolina
+
+
One subscription: The best North Carolina Tar Heels coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.