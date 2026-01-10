UNC Defensive Lineman CJ Mims Entering Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — One week into the NCAA’s Transfer Portal window, North Carolina defensive lineman C.J. Mims has decided to leave the program. Mims’ agent confirmed the decision to On3 on Saturday.

Mims finished 2025 with 42 tackles — second among UNC defensive lineman and sixth overall — to go with two sacks and a forced fumble. Among the Tar Heels’ interior defensive lineman, Mims finished the season with the second-highest overall PFF grade (69.3), per PFF.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound redshirt-junior transferred to UNC after spending his first three seasons at East Carolina. A native of Vanceboro N.C., Mims was ranked the No. 171 defensive lineman in his class, and the No. 41 player in the state.

“The process has always been there,” Mims said of the defensive line’s approach to the season. “It comes from communication, working, going out there and practicing and working with the guys every day.”

Mims becomes the 30th Tar Heel from the 2025 roster to leave the program and is the third defensive lineman, joining Devin Ancrum and Kamarion Thomas.







