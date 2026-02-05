Importance of UNC-Duke Rivalry Not Lost on New Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Carolina-Duke. It’s one of — if not the — greatest rivalries in all of sports. And for Tar Heel fans of any era, the mere mention of the two schools in the same sentence is enough to instantly conjure some of the most iconic moments in Carolina basketball history.

Eric Montross’ bloodied left cheek in 1992. Marvin Williams’ putback in 2005. Caleb Love’s three over Mark Williams in 2022. Three moments — among so many more — that upon sheer reference are sure to bring an ear-to-ear grin to the face of any North Carolina fan.

For the 266th time, the two shades of blue will square off on the hardwood Saturday inside the Dean E. Smith Center. But beneath the warm blanket of nostalgia cast over Tar Heel fans by some of the greatest performances in UNC basketball history, the current landscape of college basketball begs a relevant question.

How — within a sport increasingly defined by players jumping from one program to another — do you convey the significance of what will transpire at 6:30 on Saturday night?

Of North Carolina’s 16-man roster, three scholarship players have suited up for the UNC-Duke rivalry: Seth Trimble, Zayden High, and James Brown. Brown logged two minutes against the Blue Devils during his freshman season and High did not see the floor in either matchup in 2023–24.

Further, the striking conclusion is that Trimble is the only member of this year’s main rotation of nine players who has ever participated in this game. He’s the only one who will play major minutes on Saturday night that has fully experienced the rivalry’s intensity — the same intensity that broke Tyler Hansbrough’s nose, drove Andre Buckner to confront Matt Doherty, and prompted Armando Bacot to say he’d die for UNC on national television.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Jonathan Powell said. “It’s my first — I’ve always watched on TV, always heard of it since I was little. Blessed with this opportunity to be on this team and to go out there and to compete with my guys.”

That’s not to say that this UNC team has no experience with Duke, however.

Henri Veesaar (Arizona), Jaydon Young (Virginia Tech), and Jarin Stevenson (Alabama) have combined to face the Blue Devils five times at their previous schools, but have yet to beat them.

Stevenson also carries an extra appreciation for the rivalry. Born and raised in Pittsboro, N.C., he attended high school 16 miles from the Smith Center, and his mother, Nicole Walker Stevenson, played basketball for Sylvia Hatchell and the Tar Heel women’s team in the 1990s.

Young, a Goldsboro, N.C., native, grew up a Tar Heel, attending Late Night with Roy and learning Carolina basketball and its traditions. Young has even cited fellow Goldsboro native Coby White’s team-high 21-point performance in UNC’s March 9, 2019 win over Duke as his happiest moment as a fan.

“I knew about (Duke-UNC),” Luka Bogavac said of his knowledge of the rivalry despite coming from Montenegro. “It’s maybe the biggest game in United States college basketball, so I knew about North Carolina and Duke for sure.”

As for the other new faces in Carolina blue this season, like Bogavac and Kyan Evans, Saturday will mark their first taste of why the students in Durham sleep in tents outside Cameron Indoor Stadium for months before the Tar Heels come to town — and why so many young basketball players dream of taking part in the historic rivalry.

“I started to envision (playing in Duke-UNC) when I came here,” Evans said in September. “So I’m ready for it now, and when that time comes, I’ll definitely be ready again.”

UNC will be the underdog. KenPom gives UNC a 29 percent chance of winning Saturday. History suggests, however — analytically or not — that forecasting what happens when the Tar Heels and Blue Devils meet is often a waste of time, with the rivalry instead tending to produce irreplaceable theatrics and unlikely heroes.

Carolina walked into Cameron Indoor two springs ago with a 32.3 percent chance of winning. What the Tar Heels left with, however, was a win, the ACC regular-season title, and a 31-point eruption from Cormac Ryan — a transfer who had arrived in Chapel Hill the past fall, and was averaging 11.5 points a game.

In 2022, Brady Manek’s 20/11 double-double helped turn Mike Krzyzewski’s celebration into a funeral in a game the metrics gave UNC a 12.1 percent chance to win. The Oklahoma transfer averaged 18.3 points per game across three matchups with Duke during his lone season in Carolina blue.

Saturday sets the stage for one of UNC’s new faces to have a “bang bang” moment of their own — and etch themselves into the hearts of Carolina fans everywhere.