UNC-Duke Preview: Freshman Stars Square Off in Round 1 Matchup

No. 14 North Carolina (18-4, 6-3 ACC) vs. No. 4 Duke (21-1, 10-0 ACC)

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Smith Center

Saturday, Feb. 7 — 6:30 p.m.

ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden)

Quotables:

“Our preparation, our process, the way that we practice and the way that we play is no different. The only difference is the circus is coming to town” — Hubert Davis during Thursday’s press conference

“(Wilson) is dynamic. He can do a lot of different things on offense and defense. But the competitiveness, I think, has been high level and the ability to impact winning in a bunch of different ways has been really impressive watching him on film” – Jon Scheyer during Thursday’s press conference

Pregame Notes

Tar Heels Outlasts Syracuse Late-Game Push: After building a 32-point lead midway through the second half, North Carolina took its foot off the gas over the final 10 minutes, allowing Syracuse to mount a comeback, before eventually outlasting the Orange, 87-77, on Monday night at the Smith Center.

UNC endured a 32-6 Syracuse scoring run that cut the Tar Heels’ lead to six points with under a minute to play, but free throws down the stretch by Seth Trimble and Jarin Stevenson helped North Carolina survive the scare. Caleb Wilson led UNC in scoring with 22 points — 10 of which came at the free-throw line — while Henri Veesaar tallied another double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

What could have been an analytics-boosting win for the Tar Heels turned out to slightly hurt their rating as they now sit at No. 27 in the NET, No. 30 in KenPom and No. 28 in Torvik.

Looking at Duke: Selected as the ACC preseason champions, the Blue Devils are undefeated in conference play and sit a full game ahead of the rest of the league in the ACC standings.

Duke has the second-most Quad 1 wins in the country this season, with a 9-1 record. The Blue Devils earned five of their Q1 victories during their non-conference slate against Texas (75-60), No. 24 Kansas (78-66), No. 22 Arkansas (80-71), No. 15 Florida (67-66) and No. 7 Michigan St. (66-60). The only defeat on Duke’s schedule this season came at the hands of No. 19 Texas Tech, in an 82-81 loss, where the Red Raiders won the game at the free-throw line with 3.4 seconds remaining.

The Blue Devils have run through ACC play with little resistance, collecting two wins against No. 20 Louisville and Quad 1 victories at California and at Virginia Tech. With such a battle-tested resume, Duke ranks second in the NET behind undefeated Arizona.

Jon Scheyer is in his fourth year as head coach of the Blue Devils and holds a 110-23 record since taking over after Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement.

Elite Defense Backs Up Boozer’s Scoring: This game pits two of the top three tallest teams in the country against each other. Duke uses its size to impose its will on the defensive end. The Blue Devils are seventh in the nation in points per game allowed (63.6) and hold opponents to under 40 percent shooting from the floor.

Derek Dixon and other Tar Heel guards will certainly be thrown into the fire early, as Duke is very aggressive with their ball screen coverage and attack ball handlers in the pick and roll. The Blue Devils also dictate the pace of play with their physical half-court defense, leading the conference in forcing turnovers. For this reason, Trimble said on Thursday that pushing the ball in transition will be an even greater emphasis for UNC guards than it already is.

Offensively, Cameron Boozer’s 23.3 points per game present the same dilemma UNC opponents face when guarding Wilson. At 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, Boozer can overpower defenders for efficient interior scoring when played straight up. Send help, and Duke’s leading passer — averaging four assists per game — will punish rotations by finding open teammates.

Wilson, a former AAU teammate of Boozer, emphasized that limiting the Blue Devils’ power forward starts before the catch, making his touches difficult, and being physical when he does get the ball. Boozer’s prowess on the offensive glass adds another layer to the matchup, requiring Wilson to focus on clearing him out from under the basket rather than relying solely on athleticism to secure rebounds.

Playing at one of the slowest paces in the ACC (and No. 250 nationally), Duke is extremely efficient offensively, shooting just under 50 percent from the floor. The Blue Devils’ lone relative weakness is perimeter shooting, where they make 33.8 percent from three on the season.

Isaiah Evans is the highest volume 3-point shooter for the Blue Devils — doubling the attempts of all his teammates except Boozer — with over seven threes per game. Though he shoots at 33.5 percent from deep, Evans is certainly capable of microwave scoring, including six games this season where he’s made four or more 3-pointers.

Last Meeting: UNC and Duke will face off for the 266th meeting and the 88th time with both teams ranked in the AP Top 25. The Tar Heels lead the Blue Devils 145-117 in the all-time series and 21-19 in games played at the Smith Center.

Last season, Duke swept North Carolina in all three matchups: an 87-70 loss at Cameron Indoor, an 82-69 defeat at the Smith Center and a 74-71 loss in the ACC Tournament Semifinal. It was Jae’Lyn Withers’ lane-violation with 32 seconds remaining that wiped away Ven-Allen Lubin’s game-tying free throw in the ACC Tournament and negated a UNC come back from down 24 points in the second half to cement Duke’s sweep in 2025.

Projected UNC Starters:

3 Derek Dixon (Fr., 6-5, 200) — 5.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.4 apg, 40.6% 3pt

4 Jaydon Young (Jr., 6-4, 200) — 2.1 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.4 apg, 32.3% 3pt

7 Seth Trimble (Sr., 6-3, 200) — 14.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.8 apg

8 Caleb Wilson (Fr., 6-10, 215) — 20 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.3 bpg

13 Henri Veesaar (Jr., 7-0, 225) — 16.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 45.9% 3pt

Projected Duke Starters:

1 Caleb Foster (Jr., 6-5, 205) — 8.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.5 apg, 38.6% 3pt

3 Isaiah Evans (So., 6-6, 180) — 14.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 33.5% 3pt

7 Dame Sarr (Fr., 6-8, 190) — 5.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.9 apg

12 Cameron Boozer (Fr., 6-9, 250) — 23.3 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.9 spg, 37.5% 3pt

21 Patrick Ngongba II (So., 6-11, 250) — 11 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.3 bpg

Top Blue Devil Reserves:

2 Cayden Boozer (Fr., 6-4, 205) — 6.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.8 apg

6 Maliq Brown (Sr., 6-9, 225) — 5.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 65.4% FG

8 Darren Harris (So., 6-5, 195) — 3.4 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.5 apg

14 Nikolas Khamenia (Jr., 6-8, 215) — 5.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.3 apg

