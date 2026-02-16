UNC Falls To No. 16 In This Week's AP Poll

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Following a split week that included a road loss at Miami and a home win over Pitt, North Carolina fell five spots to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25, released Monday.

UNC came crashing back to earth in Coral Gables on Tuesday night, falling to Miami three nights after its theatrical win over Duke. The Tar Heels never led and were held to 66 points — their lowest output in ACC play.

The greater concern, however, came in the first half, when Caleb Wilson suffered a fractured left hand — an injury that has sidelined Carolina’s leading scorer.

UNC returned home Saturday afternoon for a matchup with last-place Pitt. What initially appeared to be a get-right opportunity for the Wilson-less Tar Heels quickly became a tougher test when Henri Veesaar was ruled out just prior to tipoff.

Without its star frontcourt duo, however, UNC raced out to an 18-8 lead, knocking down its first eight shots from the field en route to a comfortable 79-65 victory.

North Carolina ranks third out of four ACC teams in this week’s poll, behind No. 3 Duke, No. 14 Virginia, and ahead of No. 21 Louisville.

The Tar Heels hit the road for two conference tests this week: a 7 p.m. tip Tuesday at NC State (18-8, 9-4 ACC) and a 1 p.m. matchup Saturday at Syracuse (15-11, 6-7 ACC).

This Week’s AP Top 25 Poll

Michigan Houston Duke Arizona UConn Iowa State Purdue Kansas Nebraska Illinois Gonzaga Florida Texas Tech Virginia Michigan State North Carolina St. John’s Saint Louis Vanderbilt Arkansas Louisville Miami (OH) BYU Wisconsin Alabama

Others Receiving Votes: Clemson 55, Utah St. 45, Tennessee 36, Villanova 29, Kentucky 15, Miami 10, Saint Mary’s 3, VCU 1.