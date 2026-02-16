Skip to main content
North Carolina
UNC Falls To No. 16 In This Week's AP Poll

SpencerHaskellby: Spencer Haskell37 minutes agosdhaskell68

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Following a split week that included a road loss at Miami and a home win over Pitt, North Carolina fell five spots to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25, released Monday.

UNC came crashing back to earth in Coral Gables on Tuesday night, falling to Miami three nights after its theatrical win over Duke. The Tar Heels never led and were held to 66 points — their lowest output in ACC play.

The greater concern, however, came in the first half, when Caleb Wilson suffered a fractured left hand — an injury that has sidelined Carolina’s leading scorer.

UNC returned home Saturday afternoon for a matchup with last-place Pitt. What initially appeared to be a get-right opportunity for the Wilson-less Tar Heels quickly became a tougher test when Henri Veesaar was ruled out just prior to tipoff.

Without its star frontcourt duo, however, UNC raced out to an 18-8 lead, knocking down its first eight shots from the field en route to a comfortable 79-65 victory.

North Carolina ranks third out of four ACC teams in this week’s poll, behind No. 3 Duke, No. 14 Virginia, and ahead of No. 21 Louisville.

The Tar Heels hit the road for two conference tests this week: a 7 p.m. tip Tuesday at NC State (18-8, 9-4 ACC) and a 1 p.m. matchup Saturday at Syracuse (15-11, 6-7 ACC).

This Week’s AP Top 25 Poll

  1. Michigan
  2. Houston
  3. Duke
  4. Arizona
  5. UConn
  6. Iowa State
  7. Purdue
  8. Kansas
  9. Nebraska
  10. Illinois
  11. Gonzaga
  12. Florida
  13. Texas Tech
  14. Virginia
  15. Michigan State
  16. North Carolina
  17. St. John’s
  18. Saint Louis
  19. Vanderbilt
  20. Arkansas
  21. Louisville
  22. Miami (OH)
  23. BYU
  24. Wisconsin
  25. Alabama

Others Receiving Votes: Clemson 55, Utah St. 45, Tennessee 36, Villanova 29, Kentucky 15, Miami 10, Saint Mary’s 3, VCU 1.