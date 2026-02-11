UNC Can't Climb Back Against Miami, Falls 75-66

MIAMI, Fla. — No. 11 North Carolina trailed for the duration in Coral Gables on Tuesday night, falling to Miami 75-66. The loss ends UNC’s five-game winning streak and bring the Tar Heels record to 19-5 and 7-4 in the ACC. Jarin Stevenson led all Tar Heel scorers with 13 points, while Malik Reneau led the Hurricanes with 16.

Heels Fall Short Down The Stretch

After trailing by as many as 10 in the first half, North Carolina trailed 63-60 with 3:47 to go. The Hurricanes outscored the Tar Heels 12-6 down the stretch, with the North Carolina offense going cold in the second half, shooting 9-of-34 (26.5 percent). A Tar Heel offense that had been averaging 85 points during the five-game win streak was held to 66 on Tuesday night in the Watsco Center.

Caleb Wilson Limited

Recording three points in the first half, UNC star freshman Caleb Wilson exited Tuesday’s contest at the 14:56 mark seeking attention from UNC trainer Doug Halverson. Wilson went back to the Tar Heel locker room, but returned with a heavily taped left wrist/thumb at the 8:47 mark. Wilson checked out again at the 1:43 mark, and never returned, finishing with 12 points and five rebounds, shooting 4-of-10 from the field.

Hurricanes Dominate Inside

The Hurricanes dominated the Tar Heels in the paint on Tuesday, 46-28. Coming into the matchup, 56.1 percent of Miami’s points in ACC play were coming from inside-the-arc, and Tuesday was no different. The Hurricanes also out-rebounded the Tar Heels 41-35.

Up Next

North Carolina returns to the Smith Center Saturday afternoon to host Pitt. Tipoff with the Panthers is at 2 p.m.

