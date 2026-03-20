UNC's Season Comes To An End, Tar Heels Fall In Overtime To VCU, 82-78

GREENVILLE, S.C. — North Carolina’s season came to a close Thursday night in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, as the Tar Heels blew a 19-point second half lead before falling in overtime, 82-78.

>>> FLASH SALE: Start your Inside Carolina subscription for 75% off! <<<

It’s the largest comeback in the first round in NCAA history. UNC is now 48-2 in NCAA Tournament history when leading by double-digits at halftime – both losses have come in the last five years under Hubert Davis.

VCU Comes Alive To Force Overtime

After leading by as many as 19 with 14:58 to play, UNC saw its double-digit lead vanish, as the Tar Heels were outscored 31-14 over the ensuing 11:03, seeing their once-comfortable lead evaporate.

Derek Dixon’s five-second violation with 28.6 seconds to play set up the Rams’ game-tying layup with 11 seconds to play, before Henri Veesaar’s turnover gave the ball back to VCU with 2.9 seconds to play. A Seth Trimble steal on the inbound and miss at the buzzer sent the Tar Heels and Rams to overtime.

VCU shot 18-of-29 in the second half (62.1 percent), after a 10-for-29 (34.5 percent) first half shooting performance dug the Rams into a double-digit hole.

The Extra Frame

The Tar Heels missed their first four shots of the overtime period before Seth Trimble’s two free throws knotted the score at 77 with 2:02 to play.

Seth Trimble’s free throw with 35 second to play put UNC ahead by one before Terrence Hill Jr.s’ three-pointer put the Rams ahead 80-78.

Henri Veesaar’s missed free throws with 4.2 seconds to play with a chance to tie put the final nail in Carolina’s coffin, as Nyk Lewis sunk two free throws with 3.7 left to play, ending North Carolina’s season.

The Tar Heels failed to make a field goal in the extra frame, going 0-for-6, while shooting 3-of-6 from the free throw line.

UNC played only six players after halftime. Seth Trimble, Derek Dixon, Jarin Stevenson and Henri Veesaar played the entire second half and overtime (25 minutes) without a substitution.

Henri Veesaar Leads UNC In Another Losing Effort

After turning in a herculean effort against Clemson in last week’s ACC Tournament loss, Henri Veesaar led the way for North Carolina again Thursday night, finishing with 26 points and 10 rebounds, his 15th double-double of the season, but just like last week, it wasn’t enough. UNC’s seven-footer shot 9-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range.

In what might have been his final game as a Tar Heel, a very emotional Veesaar wore his heart on his sleeve inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena, letting out primal yells on numerous occasions, pointing to the North Carolina crest on his jersey more times than one.







