UNC Drops To No. 19 In AP Poll
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the wake of a split week that saw North Carolina take down Clemson before falling to No. 1 Duke on the road, the Tar Heels dropped two spots to No. 19 in this week’s AP Top 25, released Monday.
UNC used a career-high 20 points from Luka Bogavac — including 17 in the second half — to overcome a three-point halftime deficit against Clemson on Tuesday night in the Smith Center, securing a 67–63 win and clinching a perfect 18–0 record at home this season, the most in a single season in program history.
Saturday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium, Bogavac’s triple cut UNC’s deficit to 41-40 with just over 19 minutes remaining. It was all Duke from that point forward, however, as a 30–6 Blue Devil run over the next 13:13 pushed the Tar Heels behind by 25 — their largest deficit of the season — en route to a 76–61 defeat.
North Carolina ranks third out of four ACC teams in this week’s poll, behind No. 1 Duke, No. 10 Virginia, and ahead of No. 24 Louisville.
Top 10
- 1New
Regroup w/o Caleb
Postseason reality
- 2New
Rebounding Woes
Troubling trend
- 3New
Walkoff Win
Latest on the Diamond Heels
- 4New
Turnover Troubles
Costly mistakes must be fixed
- 5
4-Star Moves Visit
Latest on Mekai Brown
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
With the No. 4 seed and a double-bye secured in this week’s ACC Tournament, North Carolina will face the winner of No. 5 Clemson and Virginia Tech/Wake Forest on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. in Charlotte.
This Week’s AP Top 25
- Duke
- Arizona
- Michigan
- Florida
- Houston
- UConn
- Iowa State
- Michigan State
- Illinois
- Virginia
- Nebraska
- Gonzaga
- St. John’s
- Kansas
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- Arkansas
- Purdue
- North Carolina
- Miami (OH)
- Saint Mary’s
- Vanderbilt
- Wisconsin
- Louisville
- Tennessee
Others Receiving Votes: Miami 60, TCU 19, BYU 18, Saint Louis 12, High Point 11, Georgia 10, Villanova 10, UCLA 3, VCU 3, Stephen F Austin 2, Utah St. 2, Ohio St. 2, Missouri 2, Akron 1