UNC Drops To No. 19 In AP Poll

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the wake of a split week that saw North Carolina take down Clemson before falling to No. 1 Duke on the road, the Tar Heels dropped two spots to No. 19 in this week’s AP Top 25, released Monday.

UNC used a career-high 20 points from Luka Bogavac — including 17 in the second half — to overcome a three-point halftime deficit against Clemson on Tuesday night in the Smith Center, securing a 67–63 win and clinching a perfect 18–0 record at home this season, the most in a single season in program history.

Saturday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium, Bogavac’s triple cut UNC’s deficit to 41-40 with just over 19 minutes remaining. It was all Duke from that point forward, however, as a 30–6 Blue Devil run over the next 13:13 pushed the Tar Heels behind by 25 — their largest deficit of the season — en route to a 76–61 defeat.

North Carolina ranks third out of four ACC teams in this week’s poll, behind No. 1 Duke, No. 10 Virginia, and ahead of No. 24 Louisville.

With the No. 4 seed and a double-bye secured in this week’s ACC Tournament, North Carolina will face the winner of No. 5 Clemson and Virginia Tech/Wake Forest on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. in Charlotte.

This Week’s AP Top 25

Duke Arizona Michigan Florida Houston UConn Iowa State Michigan State Illinois Virginia Nebraska Gonzaga St. John’s Kansas Alabama Texas Tech Arkansas Purdue North Carolina Miami (OH) Saint Mary’s Vanderbilt Wisconsin Louisville Tennessee

Others Receiving Votes: Miami 60, TCU 19, BYU 18, Saint Louis 12, High Point 11, Georgia 10, Villanova 10, UCLA 3, VCU 3, Stephen F Austin 2, Utah St. 2, Ohio St. 2, Missouri 2, Akron 1