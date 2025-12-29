UNC-Florida State Preview: Tar Heels Host Struggling Seminoles in ACC Opener

No. 12 North Carolina (12-1) vs. Florida State (7-6)

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Smith Center

Tuesday, Dec. 30 — 7 p.m.

ESPN 2 (Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander)

Quotables

“What they do is a really good job of creating chaos and getting deflections and steals… for us, irregardless of what Florida State does, which they do a terrific job of, (we must) be able to stay within our principles and be able to execute and just hit singles.” — Hubert Davis during Monday’s press conference

“We’re going to continue to believe in the system, not only this season, but moving forward, especially as we recruit. This is going to be one of the best offenses in America, (but) it takes time. It takes time to build anything good, and change is tough.” — Florida State head coach Luke Loucks last week

Pregame Notes

Last Time Out: North Carolina punctuated its non-conference finale with its largest win of the season, beating East Carolina 99-51 before the holiday break. Four Tar Heel starters finished in double figures, led by Caleb Wilson’s 21 points and 12 rebounds. Henri Veesaar added 16 points while knocking down a career-high four made 3-pointers. UNC’s defense was equally as dominant, holding ECU to just 19-of-73 (26%) shooting from the field and 2-of-22 (9.1%) from beyond the arc — both second-best defensive totals for the Tar Heels this season.

North Carolina sits at No. 15 in the NET, with eight Quad 1 games currently remaining on its ACC schedule. The Tar Heels have the No. 1-ranked effective field goal percentage defense (41.0) in the country, per KenPom.

Looking at the Seminoles: Picked to finish 15th in the ACC preseason poll, Florida State struggled through its non-conference slate and failed to secure a quality win. The Seminoles are 0-6 in Quad 1-3 games combined, highlighted by a harrowing Quad 3 loss to UMass (103-95) on Dec. 13.

In its first Quad 1 opportunity of the season, FSU played No. 10 Florida close, but ultimately fell 78-76 in Gainesville. The Seminoles then dropped all of their remaining chances for marquee wins against Georgia (107-73), No. 8 Houston (82-67), Dayton (69-67) and Texas A&M (95-59). As a result, UT-Martin stands as Florida State’s highest-ranked victory according to the NET.

FSU is led by first-year head coach Luke Loucks, who replaced Leonard Hamilton after the long-time Seminole stepped down after last season. Hamilton retired as the winningest coach in program history, with a 460-296 record across 23 seasons. Filling his shoes, Loucks was hired after spending the previous nine years as an NBA assistant coach with the Warriors (2016-21) and Kings (2022-25).

High Volume 3-Point Shooting and Scrappy Defense Drives FSU’s Pace: Though Florida State has yet to do so, the Seminoles aim to play a brand of basketball that gives opposing teams trouble and could spark an upset if they catch fire.

FSU plays a high-variance offensive style similar to Alabama’s, attempting the second-most 3-pointers in the country at 36.2 per game. The Seminoles make them at a 31.4 percent clip, with Kobe MaGee leading the team in attempts (6.5 per game), while Martin Somerville is the most efficient shooter at 40 percent (32-for-79) from beyond the arc.

The Seminoles often settle for the first look they get down the court, helping them to the sixth-fastest adjusted tempo in the country according to KenPom. Florida State’s defense also tries to speed up opposing offenses to play at its preferred pace.

Davis said during Monday’s press conference that North Carolina is prepared for the variety of defensive looks FSU is going to throw at them. He expects constant pressure after made baskets, half-court zone traps and other schemes to speed up a UNC team that to date has played slower pace, ranking 214th in adjusted tempo.

Because of the pressure, ball security will be paramount for Tar Heel guards. Florida State is top-10 in the country in forcing turnovers, with opposing offenses coughing it up an average of 17.5 times per game.

Individually, Robert McCray V is the straw that stirs the drink for the Seminoles. Not only because he leads the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game, but because of his 7.1 assists per contest, which is tied for the most in the ACC.

McCray began the season with 17 assists in FSU’s win over Alcorn State, and has recorded double-digit assists four times. The senior point guard also gets everyone involved in the offense, helping the Seminoles to a balanced scoring attack with four players averaging double-figures and seven scoring more than seven points per game.

Last Meeting: North Carolina and Florida State will meet for the 74th time, with UNC holding a 57-16 series record. The Tar Heels are currently on a six-game win streak over the Seminoles, most recently, a 96-85 road win in last season’s lone matchup.

Projected North Carolina Starters:

0 Kyan Evans (Jr., 6-2, 175) — 5.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 3.9 apg

7 Seth Trimble (Sr., 6-3, 200) — 14.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.8 apg

8 Caleb Wilson (Fr., 6-10, 215) — 19.6 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 2.3 apg

13 Henri Veesaar (Jr., 7-0, 225) — 16.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 1.3 bpg

44 Luka Bogavac (Jr., 6-6, 215) — 11.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.8 apg

Projected Florida State Starters:

1 Martin Somerville (So., 6-3, 185) – 9.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 40.0% 3pt

6 Robert McCray V (Sr., 6-4, 188) – 13.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 7.1 apg

7 Chauncey Wiggins (Sr., 6-10, 225) – 12 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 91.3% FT

10 Lajae Jones (Sr., 6-7, 220) – 11.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg

25 Alex Steen (Sr., 6-9, 230) – 7.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 52.7% FG

Top Seminole Reserves

2 Cam Miles (Fr., 6-2, 170) – 8.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 2.4 apg

3 Thomas Bassong (Fr., 6-8, 203) – 5.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 33.3% 3pt

5 Kobe MaGee (Sr., 6-5, 200) – 10.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 31.8% 3pt

