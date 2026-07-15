UNC's 2027 Class: Highlighting the Offense - Noon Dish

Inside Carolina’s football recruiting expert Don Callahan joins host Tommy Ashley to highlight North Carolina’s 2027 commitment list on the offensive side of the ball. Callahan breaks down each commitment with details on the recruitment and what each player will bring to the table for Bill Belichick’s team in the future.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

2:21 – Don’s overall 2027 thoughts

3:59 – Targeted positions?

7:15 – Portal maturity

9:49 – Finished products vs developmental pieces and money

22:10 – Wins and losses and recruiting effects

24:42 – Recruiting styles

26:38 – Early playing time and where to get it

32:47 – 2027 Class – Rundown on Offense – QB

34:58 – Running backs

38:00 – Wide receivers

43:22 – Offensive line

48:04 – Are they done?

50:09 – The board, viewer questions and top five of the week

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We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

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