Three Tar Heels No Longer On Team For Spring Practice

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Three North Carolina players are no longer with the team ahead of next month’s spring practice, a team spokesman confirmed Saturday.

Linebacker Evan Bennett, defensive lineman Laderion Williams and tight end Cort Halsey — are not listed on the team’s updated roster.

Bennett, a former three-star prospect from Eatonton, Ga., and the No. 872 overall player in the 2024 class, appeared in four games as a redshirt freshman — playing primarily on special teams — logging 69 snaps and one tackle.

Williams, a former three-star prospect and the No. 2267 overall player in the 2025 class from Douglasville, Ga., spent his true freshman season in Chapel Hill without seeing game action.

Halsey, a walk-on from Atherton, Ca., exits following his redshirt sophomore season, during which he saw two snaps in the win over Richmond in addition to limited special teams work. Across his three seasons with the Tar Heels, Halsey also appeared in the 2024 win at Florida State and 2023 victories over Syracuse and Campbell.

While not yet officially announced, North Carolina’s spring practice is expected to run from March 24 through April 24.

UNC signed 39 recruits during the Early Signing Period in December and one more this month. Since then, the staff has added 20 players from the Transfer Portal, bringing the total number of offseason additions to 60. As Inside the Roster: Updated Numbers details, those moves offset the 21 players lost to graduation and the 32 who entered the Portal.