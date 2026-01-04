UNC Welcoming Record Number of Early Enrollees
North Carolina’s football program is set to welcome a record number of early enrollees beginning Sunday in Chapel Hill. Thirty-six members of UNC’s 2026 recruiting class, ranked No. 18 nationally and No. 3 in the ACC, are expected to enroll this week.
“Very excited about the players that we have and the student athletes that are coming in here — most of them will be here in January, which will give them more time to train and develop in our program for the fall,” UNC head coach Bill Belichick said last month.
Added general manager Mike Lombardi: “We just have three guys that won’t be here, believe it or not, which is really remarkable, and it’s great, and it’s a tribute to the kids who prepare themselves to get out early. You don’t just say ‘hey, I want to come out early.’ You’ve got to take certain classes and do all that.”
The expected early enrollees include all 10 of UNC’s signees rated by the Rivals Industry Ranking as four-star prospects: defensive backs Jakob Weatherspoon and Kenton Dopson, defensive linemen Vodney Cleveland and Trashawn Ruffin, linebackers DQ Forkpa and Calvin Thomas, quarterback Travis Burgess, athlete CJ Sadler, and wide receivers Carnell Warren and Keeyun Chapman.
UNC’s Expected Early Enrollees:
Jimmy Alo-Suliafu
Jordan Avinger
Travis Burgess
Julian Burns
Keeyun Chapman
Vodney Cleveland
Will Conroy
Crew Davis
David Davis
Kenton Dopson
DQ Forkpa
Adam Gibbs
Jamarrion Gordon
David Green
Jayden Griffin-Haynes
Zavion Griffin-Haynes
Anthony Hall
Jaziel Hart
Nyqir Helton
David Jackson
Xavier Jackson
Jaden Jefferson
Viliami Moala
Da’Ron Parks
Julian Peterson
Dream Rashad
Zamaurious Robertson
Jonah Rodriguez
Trashawn Ruffin
CJ Sadler
J.B. Shabazz
Carson Sneed
Calvin Thomas
Carnell Warren
Jakob Weatherspoon
Kymistrii Young
UNC announced 11 early-enrollee freshmen last January. While seven of that group are either no longer on the roster or are now in the transfer portal, the clear standout from that group during the 2025 season was running back Demon June, who led the team with 464 rushing yards.
“The player controls whether they’re game ready or not, and I think our job is to get them to that point,” Lombardi said. “But I think the reality is, if you’re here in January, which the bulk of this class will be here in January, then we’ll have a lot of time to develop their bodies, develop their minds, develop their football techniques, to be ready to help us in some capacity.”