UNC Forward Ivan Matlekovic Entering Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ivan Matlekovic has become the most recent Tar Heel to enter the transfer portal. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed Wednesday that the Sisak, Croatia native has officially entered his name.

Matlekovic spent his lone season at North Carolina in a reserve role, appearing in four games and logging seven total minutes before suffering a season-ending hand injury prior to UNC’s loss at Cal on Jan. 17.

The seven-footer scored two points this season, with his lone basket coming in UNC’s 99-51 win over East Carolina on Dec. 22.

Matlekovic transferred to North Carolina after spending his freshman season at High Point, where he appeared in five games for the Panthers.

Prior to arriving in the United States, Matlekovic spent two seasons with HAKK Mladost Zagreb in Croatia’s Prva Liga.