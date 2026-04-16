UNC Forward Ivan Matlekovic Entering Transfer Portal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ivan Matlekovic has become the most recent Tar Heel to enter the transfer portal. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed Wednesday that the Sisak, Croatia native has officially entered his name.
Matlekovic spent his lone season at North Carolina in a reserve role, appearing in four games and logging seven total minutes before suffering a season-ending hand injury prior to UNC’s loss at Cal on Jan. 17.
The seven-footer scored two points this season, with his lone basket coming in UNC’s 99-51 win over East Carolina on Dec. 22.
- 1Hot
Wednesday Note
Update from Sherrell
- 2Hot
Tuesday Intel
Latest on Carolina Basketball
- 3Breaking
Mingo Decommits
UNC parts ways with PG
- 4Breaking
Big Portal Commit
Neoklis Avdalas is a Tar Heel
- 5Breaking
Stevenson Staying
Back for senior year
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Matlekovic transferred to North Carolina after spending his freshman season at High Point, where he appeared in five games for the Panthers.
Prior to arriving in the United States, Matlekovic spent two seasons with HAKK Mladost Zagreb in Croatia’s Prva Liga.