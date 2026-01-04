Physicality & Double Teams: How SMU Limited UNC's Frontcourt Duo

DALLAS — On North Carolina’s first extended possession Saturday afternoon, the Tar Heels worked the ball around the perimeter with four passes before Kyan Evans passed it to Caleb Wilson on the left block. UNC’s star freshman took one post-up dribble to back down SMU’s undersized forward Corey Washington, turned to his right and tried to make a scoring move as he was enveloped by a double team that came behind him from 7-foot-2, 272-pound Samet Yigitoglu.

Traveling. Turnover.

It was a sign of things to come in a 97-83 SMU win where there were few easy baskets for UNC’s typically-dominant frontcourt.

In addition to blitzing the Tar Heels from deep, the Mustangs outscored North Carolina in the post, 36-28, matching UNC’s season-low post scoring output.

Wilson entered the game averaging a superhuman 19.8 points and over 11 rebounds, but had his most human performance so far as a Tar Heel, finishing the afternoon with 13 points and seven boards. And his frontcourt double-double partner Henri Veesaar, who shot 65% from the floor in the month of December, had a modest 14 points and six boards while shooting 4-of-11 from the floor.

“They’re a physical group, they’re athletic, they’re big,” Hubert Davis said of SMU following the loss. “We knew that they were going to be physical. And that’s what teams have been doing against us, being physical with us and trying to get us off our spots and make our passes and our drives difficult, and they were able to do it.”

SMU’s frontcourt, anchored by Yigitoglu and 6-foot-10, 230-pound Jaden Toombs, delivered an imposing presence. Wilson and Veesaar were repeatedly pushed out of the post and subjected to heavy physical play, with Veesaar even taking multiple inadvertent shots to the face in the first half.

As has been the case for much of the season, Wilson drew consistent double teams from the SMU defense. On Saturday, however, the star freshman appeared visibly frustrated by the Mustangs’ physicality, pressing offensively and committing several turnovers as a result. Many of the shots he did hit in the first half were at a high level of difficulty.

And in the second half, Wilson was mostly silenced, making just one field goal after the 15:21 mark — an uncontested dunk off a steal with 1:43 remaining and the game already decided.

“Tried to make it hard for him to catch it, push him out, and then when he was in the scoring area, in the low post or in the mid post, we tried to double team him, so we doubled with our five man, and then try to make other people make shots against us,” said SMU head coach Andy Enfield about his team’s defensive game plan on Wilson.

Foul trouble also played a role, as Veesaar picked up his second personal foul and sat for the final 3:59 of the first half. Just 45 seconds into the second half, Veesaar was whistled for his third, forcing him to play cautiously the rest of the way.

SMU’s frontline of Yigitoglu and Toombs only combined for 16 points, but still made an impact on both ends, including on the Tar Heel defense as the Mustangs shot 60% from the field, and over 50% from three on Saturday.

“Having that presence down there, it was tough, shrinking our defense and that also helped them hit their threes,” Jarin Stevenson said.

Increased scouting is part of conference play, and while some future opponents may not have comparable low post personnel, UNC must now expect others to try and follow the blueprint laid out by the Mustangs on Saturday.

“For Henri and Caleb, it was difficult for them to catch the ball at the spots that they wanted to catch it,” Davis said. “I thought (SMU) did a good job of mixing it up with the double team to keep them off balance. But I just thought their initial defense, not just on those two, but just our whole team. We were starting our offense almost at half court, just very difficult to get in a scoring range. … just every dribble, every cut, every pass I felt like was was difficult, and that’s something that we’ve just got to learn and grow from, because that’s what we’ll face moving forward.”