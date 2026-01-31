Hubert Davis UNC-GT Postgame: UNC Winning in Transition

ATLANTA, Ga. — No. 16 North Carolina ran past Georgia Tech en route to a 91-75 victory on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

UNC’s primary trio of Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar and Seth Trimble combined for 60 points, 22 rebounds and eight assists. As a team, the Tar Heels shot 45.6 percent (36-79) from the floor, but 25.8 percent (8-31) from three. Defensively, North Carolina dominated the turnover margin 12-2, leading to 18 points off turnovers and 16 points in transition, much to the satisfaction of head coach Hubert Davis.

Watch Davis’ postgame press conference in full below, and read noteworthy excerpts about how UNC’s road win developed.

UNC has played six halves since coming back from California. What has made the difference in play, and how has the team responded?

Hubert Davis: “Well, I thought, from an offensive standpoint, I thought the ball moved really well. Very unselfish. From an offensive standpoint, it started with Caleb. We thought that they would have to double the post if we threw the ball into Caleb and just instinctively, just as soon as the ball touched his hands, he got into an open teammate and it just ignited everybody else on how to play.”

“It was a 0.5 mentality where when you catch the ball, you’re making quick decisions whether to shoot, to drive or to pass. And I felt like Caleb started us off that way, and it led to everybody else. Defensively, we had some mistakes in both halves, but overall, I thought we did a really good job of limiting them on getting into rotations off of ball screens. We knew that they would set a ton of ball screens. I don’t think we got in very many rotations, and so defensively, I felt like we did a good job as well.”

UNC won the points off turnover 18-0 and the fast break battle. What did you see about being the faster team out there today?

“That was huge for us defensively against Georgia Tech. I mean, their number one way to score is in transition, whether it’s threes or being able to attack the basket, get to the free throw line, make layups and dunks, and so one of the things that I told them is, in transition, the great thing about it is it’s all dictated by us. If you make shots, take good shots, take care of the basketball, get to the offensive glass, get to the free throw line, you’re never in transition defense.”



“That being said, basketball happens. And if you run back, sprint back with a sense of emergency and talk, you should have five on five back, and you’re still in control in transition. So I thought we did a really good job handling and keeping them out of transition, and that was a huge part of our attack against Georgia Tech.”

Veesaar had a bounce-back performance after struggling against Virginia last weekend. What did you see from him today?

“Yeah, I mean, one of the things was rebounding, I mean, he had 12 rebounds today. And that’s just something we need him to consistently be able to do that. I felt like he was a really good rhythm offensively, mixing up his game, whether it was offensive rebounds, post-ups, or spotting up from three. And that’s what Henri can do. And so it’s nice to see him get back into an offensive rhythm tonight.”

Trimble did a much better job finishing when he got to the rim today and recorded 18 points because of it. What helped him to be more efficient when he attacked the hoop?



“He was doing that at the beginning of the year, and when he came back, I felt like his moves to the basket were hesitant. With his athletic ability, his skill, I wish I had one percent of that. And his ability in a fast break, even in the half court, he’s our most powerful driver and finisher.”



“The last two to three games, he’s done that consistently and consistently well, and from an offensive standpoint, that takes us to a different level. But they cut it to, I think, 14 or 15 and Seth hit two buckets, got in the pass lane, got a steal and a layup. He really led us in the huddles and on the floor today.”